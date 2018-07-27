New Eats at the Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics step up their game on another kind of plate.

By Clay Kallam

Tired of typical ballpark food? Shibe Park Tavern at the Oakland Coliseum serves a delectable banh mi sandwich. Photo courtesy of Oakland Athletics

For many baseball fans, a trip to the ballpark means munching on peanuts or Cracker Jack while watching the game from your seat. At an Oakland Athletics game, there’s also the ever-popular option of buying a Coliseum Dog and a beer for just $14. But the A’s food scene offers much more than those tried-and-true ballpark classics. With new dining options—such as banh mi sandwiches served in a sit-down restaurant with a full bar and an expansive view of the field—the Oakland Coliseum can now satisfy your nine-inning-sized appetite with a wide range of unique eats.

Start at Shibe Park Tavern on the Coliseum’s Plaza Level. The historically themed venue features a cricket concession stand (seriously, real crickets—crunchy, spicy, nutritious, and roasted in Oakland). If crickets aren’t on your bucket list of culinary delights to try, the eatery also serves an Impossible Burger—the highly touted and pretty-darn-tasty vegan patty—as well as Vietnamese banh mi and other nicely prepared sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

But you don’t have to seek out Shibe Park Tavern to stumble across offerings that are fit for savoring. Empanadas? Yum. Lamb shawarma? The sauce has a nice bite. Dungeness crab roll? Give me more.

Let’s not forget about the food trucks, either, which are set up in Championship Plaza between the Coliseum and Oracle Arena. Depending on which game you attend, the rotating lineup dishes out tacos, dumplings, Korean barbecue, fried chicken, and more.

Of course, a trip to the ballpark usually includes at least one adult beverage, and the Coliseum happily honors that tradition with a selection of 50 craft beers, ranging from the familiar Lagunitas Brewing Company IPA to the hyperlocal Calicraft Brewing Co. Oaktown Brown Ale.

For the stronger stuff, The Treehouse—a new hangout space in left field that’s accessible with a prepurchased pass—has a full bar that hosts a variety of promotions. During the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday deal, for example, all drinks are half off while the A’s are ahead.

With all of these food and drink options, make sure you come to the Coliseum hungry and thirsty. Just try not to spill any of the Korean barbecue sauce on that vintage Rickey Henderson jersey. mlb.com/athletics.