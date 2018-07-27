Edit ModuleShow Tags
New Eats at the Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics step up their game on another kind of plate.

By Clay Kallam

Published:

Tired of typical ballpark food? Shibe Park Tavern at the Oakland Coliseum serves a delectable banh mi sandwich.

Photo courtesy of Oakland Athletics

For many baseball fans, a trip to the ballpark means munching on peanuts or Cracker Jack while watching the game from your seat. At an Oakland Athletics game, there’s also the ever-popular option of buying a Coliseum Dog and a beer for just $14. But the A’s food scene offers much more than those tried-and-true ballpark classics. With new dining options—such as banh mi sandwiches served in a sit-down restaurant with a full bar and an expansive view of the field—the Oakland Coliseum can now satisfy your nine-inning-sized appetite with a wide range of unique eats.

Start at Shibe Park Tavern on the Coliseum’s Plaza Level. The historically themed venue features a cricket concession stand (seriously, real crickets—crunchy, spicy, nutritious, and roasted in Oakland). If crickets aren’t on your bucket list of culinary delights to try, the eatery also serves an Impossible Burger—the highly touted and pretty-darn-tasty vegan patty—as well as Vietnamese banh mi and other nicely prepared sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

But you don’t have to seek out Shibe Park Tavern to stumble across offerings that are fit for savoring. Empanadas? Yum. Lamb shawarma? The sauce has a nice bite. Dungeness crab roll? Give me more.

Let’s not forget about the food trucks, either, which are set up in Championship Plaza between the Coliseum and Oracle Arena. Depending on which game you attend, the rotating lineup dishes out tacos, dumplings, Korean barbecue, fried chicken, and more.

Of course, a trip to the ballpark usually includes at least one adult beverage, and the Coliseum happily honors that tradition with a selection of 50 craft beers, ranging from the familiar Lagunitas Brewing Company IPA to the hyperlocal Calicraft Brewing Co. Oaktown Brown Ale.

For the stronger stuff, The Treehouse—a new hangout space in left field that’s accessible with a prepurchased pass—has a full bar that hosts a variety of promotions. During the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday deal, for example, all drinks are half off while the A’s are ahead.

With all of these food and drink options, make sure you come to the Coliseum hungry and thirsty. Just try not to spill any of the Korean barbecue sauce on that vintage Rickey Henderson jersey. mlb.com/athletics.

Faces

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.

Faces of Wildlife

More than 400 people gathered at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for a night of memorable animal encounters, from touching an armadillo to getting an up close look at the inside of an alligator’s mouth. Attendees were also treated to wines and brews, food-truck fare, and a live auction at the event—which raised more than $67,000 for Lindsay’s education and rehabilitation programs.

Ziggurat

During Oakland Museum of California’s third-annual fundraiser, guests enjoyed an open bar featuring craft cocktails, delicious food by Barbara Llewellyn Catering, access to the Respect: Hip-Hop Style and Wisdom exhibition, and performances by local dance groups and the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. The soiree raised $600,000 for the museum’s innovative programs.

East Bay State of Mind

Rubicon Programs hosted its annual gala at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, where nearly 300 community members came together to raise funds for programs that aim to end poverty in the East Bay. Guests heard uplifting stories from those who’ve risen out of poverty, as well as remarks from New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi and advocates who passed landmark criminal justice reforms in 2017.

No Kid Hungry - Nutrition Know-How

A longtime supporter of the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, Ayesha Curry partnered with the organization to teach a nutrition education class to Oakland students so they could learn how to make healthy snacks after school. “As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Curry. “All children should have that opportunity.”

Gift of Schooling Gala

During the second annual soiree, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, auctions, live music, and dancing at the Blackhawk Museum. Proceeds from the event benefited the local and global programs of Yours Humanly, including those that focus on providing underserved school children in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties with access to quality education and computer technology.
