Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

One Fine Weekend on the Sonoma Coast

History and nature intertwine along the rugged oceanfront stretch between Jenner and Timber Cove.

By Katherine Ann Rowlands

Published:

Fog adds an air of intrigue to the Sonoma Coast’s dramatic cliffs.

Photos courtesy of Timber Cove Resort

To trade East Bay heat for coastal cool, hit Highway 1 and drive north through Sonoma County to get a breath of fresh sea air—and a glimpse of California’s pioneer past. This is the region where fishermen trolled the ocean to net fish and cash, loggers felled towering redwoods for construction lumber, and Russian settlers established outposts for a strategic foothold. You’ll also find modern enchantments along with the natural bounty stretching from Jenner, to Fort Ross, to Timber Cove.

Reflect

More than a few travelers have been surprised to discover a Russian fort stationed alongside the highway 11 miles north of Jenner’s tiny town center. A thriving settlement from 1812 to 1841, Fort Ross was the southernmost outpost in the Russian colonization of North America. (Russian scientists based there were among the first to document the state’s cultural and natural history, which included the area’s indigenous Kashaya community.) Fort Ross State Historic Park features some reconstructed buildings—including a chapel, stockade, and barracks—that hint at what life must have been like here in the 1800s. fortross.org.

Explore

To appreciate the thundering surf; sweeping beaches; and colossal bishop pines, redwoods, and Douglas fir trees, plan for some cliffside scrambles and hillside climbs. A favorite spot for locals: the honeycombed bluffs at Salt Point State Park. (Sandstone from the now-protected Salt Point was used to construct the streets and buildings of San Francisco in the mid-1800s.) After hiking some of the park’s 20 miles of trails, fortify yourself with a picnic at one of its beaches, such as Fisk Mill Cove, Stump Beach, or South Gerstle Cove. You can also arrange for guided, fact-packed tours up and down the coast with Unbeaten Path Tours. parks.ca.gov, unbeaten​pathtours.com.

 

Built in 1963, the redwood-framed Timber Cove Resort was renovated in 2016.

Stay

By the time you reach the Timber Cove Resort, you will be ready for a welcome drink and a roaring fire to warm you up in the lodge’s Great Room. Afterward, take a stroll around the grounds of the stately property while marveling at the outdoor sculptures by artist Beniamino Bufano. His landmark obelisk The Expanding Universe (also known as Madonna of Peace) stands like a benevolent sentry on the cliffs above the ocean.

For dinner, head to the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant, Coast Kitchen, which offers delicious and stylishly presented fare ranging from freshly caught seafood, to braised beef short ribs, to fried chicken. With your appetite sated, let the peaceful sounds of the waves lull you to sleep. timber​coveresort.com.

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: July 26–August 1

This week, drink craft cocktails at Jack London Square, discover cool finds on Treasure Island, and shop überlocal in Walnut Creek.

Top Tickets: July 19–25

Supercharge your week with exotic eats, spooky ships, and outdoor fests.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Slow Hand BBQ Expanding to Martinez

Diablo Dish: Farmhouse Kitchen Is Serving Up Thai

First Bite: Expect a Flock

Diablo Dish: Tacubaya Ready to Reopen

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.

Faces of Wildlife

More than 400 people gathered at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for a night of memorable animal encounters, from touching an armadillo to getting an up close look at the inside of an alligator’s mouth. Attendees were also treated to wines and brews, food-truck fare, and a live auction at the event—which raised more than $67,000 for Lindsay’s education and rehabilitation programs.

Ziggurat

During Oakland Museum of California’s third-annual fundraiser, guests enjoyed an open bar featuring craft cocktails, delicious food by Barbara Llewellyn Catering, access to the Respect: Hip-Hop Style and Wisdom exhibition, and performances by local dance groups and the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. The soiree raised $600,000 for the museum’s innovative programs.

East Bay State of Mind

Rubicon Programs hosted its annual gala at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, where nearly 300 community members came together to raise funds for programs that aim to end poverty in the East Bay. Guests heard uplifting stories from those who’ve risen out of poverty, as well as remarks from New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi and advocates who passed landmark criminal justice reforms in 2017.

No Kid Hungry - Nutrition Know-How

A longtime supporter of the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, Ayesha Curry partnered with the organization to teach a nutrition education class to Oakland students so they could learn how to make healthy snacks after school. “As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Curry. “All children should have that opportunity.”

Gift of Schooling Gala

During the second annual soiree, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, auctions, live music, and dancing at the Blackhawk Museum. Proceeds from the event benefited the local and global programs of Yours Humanly, including those that focus on providing underserved school children in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties with access to quality education and computer technology.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook