Reem Assil Debuts Dyafa in Oakland

Dyafa brings Arabic hospitality to Jack London Square.

By Nicholas Boer

Published:

Shakriyah—comprised of braised lamb shank, garlic yogurt, Arabic rice, almonds, and gremolata—is a Dyafa specialty.

Photos by Connor Bruce Photography

Chickpea pancakes may not solve the world’s woes, but they make a good start for both dinner and conversation. On our first visit to Dyafa—a Middle Eastern restaurant championing equity along with its meze (Middle Eastern appetizers)—acclaimed chef-owner Reem Assil worked the flattop while managing the multistation kitchen. From a counter perch, we witnessed our za’atar-spiced chickpea crepes crisping. When they seemed destined to char, a tranquil Assil performed a 180 and flipped the perfectly caramelized pancakes, plating them just as our pristine, chilled lamb tartare—dressed with red onions and bulgur—arrived. The warm crepe paired with cool lamb—laced with intentionally burnt cinnamon—was revelatory.

Assil’s rise—from opening Reem’s California, a casual café in the shadow of the Fruitvale BART station, to partnering with Daniel Patterson, one of the Bay Area’s premier chefs and restaurateurs—was as rapid as it was welcome.

The meze sampler (offered at lunch) features an assortment of house-made dips, pickles, and pita.

Formerly Patterson’s Haven, a great eatery that never quite found its niche, Dyafa welcomes guests into wooden chairs with turquoise, turmeric, and aubergine seat cushions as vivid as the house’s pickle plate. Haven’s Mediterranean flair—marked by a wood-frame ceiling interlaced with living grapevines—remains, while vibrant mosaic floor tiles add Middle Eastern dazzle. The ambience serves as a lovely complement to Jack London Square’s water views, especially on summer nights, when a short stroll on the promenade before or after dinner should be mandatory.

From refined tapas (such as shimmering stuffed squid) to family-style entrées (including spicy, whole roasted fish), the menu is compatible with all of Dyafa’s libations and dining areas: red wine at the exhibition-kitchen​ counter, sumac-infused Lebanese Pale Ale at the communal tables straddling the floor-to-ceiling windows, or a cinnamon-spiked Le Beirut cocktail on the sleek patio.

Some of the dishes have a California attitude: Our blistered asparagus with sunny fried egg and crispy olive oil pita crumbs came on a pool of spring fava-tinted aioli. Others, such as the mujadarra—a brilliant warm salad of piquant rice and lentils topped with fried onions, cool cucumbers, and house-made yogurt—boast a distinctly authentic character.

Diners can enjoy waterfront views along with their craft cocktails.

The menu derives much of its authority from the Arabic names on display; the mujadarra, for example, is listed under the khodrawat wa nashawiyat (veggies and grains) category. At lunch, where wraps rule the day, the menu gets a little more playful: to wit, a saj named Steph Curry, which is loaded with turmeric-laced veggies and Feta cheese.

Assil, who was raised in a Palestinian-Syrian home, has deep roots in Oakland and has worked at many of its more progressive eateries, including the cooperative Arizmendi Bakery and Pizzeria. The servers on our visits exhibited a shy air of inexperience, but once you appreciate that Assil—a former community organizer—strives to promote opportunity (something Patterson also champions at his healthy fast-food venture, Locol), the timidity becomes attractive. One of our visits occurred just days after Dyafa’s opening; that, too, might help explain an apparent lack of confidence.

Dyafa’s ambience reflects the aromas and tastes of chef-owner Reem Assil’s heritage.

This care for community comes through in a theme that binds together all of Dyafa’s disparate elements: hospitality (the English translation of dyafa). That idea manifests itself most clearly in Assil’s breads. The cooked-to-order flatbread for the wraps and the fresh pita—particularly spectacular when used as a scoop for Assil’s platter of Middle Eastern dips—are as comforting as comfort food gets.

Which brings us back to those chickpea pancakes—made with both love and expertise, and inspired by a desire for a more equitable world.

44 Webster St., Oakland, (510) 250-9491, dyafaoakland.com. Lunch Tues.–Fri., dinner Tues.–Sat.

Faces

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.

Faces of Wildlife

More than 400 people gathered at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for a night of memorable animal encounters, from touching an armadillo to getting an up close look at the inside of an alligator’s mouth. Attendees were also treated to wines and brews, food-truck fare, and a live auction at the event—which raised more than $67,000 for Lindsay’s education and rehabilitation programs.

Ziggurat

During Oakland Museum of California’s third-annual fundraiser, guests enjoyed an open bar featuring craft cocktails, delicious food by Barbara Llewellyn Catering, access to the Respect: Hip-Hop Style and Wisdom exhibition, and performances by local dance groups and the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. The soiree raised $600,000 for the museum’s innovative programs.

East Bay State of Mind

Rubicon Programs hosted its annual gala at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, where nearly 300 community members came together to raise funds for programs that aim to end poverty in the East Bay. Guests heard uplifting stories from those who’ve risen out of poverty, as well as remarks from New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi and advocates who passed landmark criminal justice reforms in 2017.

No Kid Hungry - Nutrition Know-How

A longtime supporter of the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, Ayesha Curry partnered with the organization to teach a nutrition education class to Oakland students so they could learn how to make healthy snacks after school. “As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Curry. “All children should have that opportunity.”

Gift of Schooling Gala

During the second annual soiree, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, auctions, live music, and dancing at the Blackhawk Museum. Proceeds from the event benefited the local and global programs of Yours Humanly, including those that focus on providing underserved school children in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties with access to quality education and computer technology.
