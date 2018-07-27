Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

San Ramon's Utility Box Public Art Project

Bay Area artists give colorful makeovers to utility boxes along Crow Canyon Road.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

Artist Suzanne Gayle uses a rainbow of colors to paint a utility box at the corner of Crow Canyon Road and Iron Horse Trail.

Photo by Cali Godley

Bland, gray, and bulky—city utility boxes are hardly the most appealing sight. But in San Ramon, five of these sidewalk fixtures on Crow Canyon Road have been transformed into works of art with a little paint, a lot of elbow grease, and the vision of artists from across the Bay Area.

These creators—selected from a pool of 30 applicants by the San Ramon Arts Advisory Committee—drew inspiration from the city’s chosen theme of celebrating the arts, diversity, and multiculturalism in San Ramon.

“Public art is an expression of a community’s unity and inclusion. It brings people together,” says San Ramon​ Arts Foundation President William Doerlich. “The diversity of the art expressed in the Utility Box Project mirrors the beautiful diversity that San Ramon will continue to embrace.”

For Suzanne Gayle, a muralist from Hayward, that manifested as an ode to the power of music as a unifying force. “Music is the universal language—even more than art,” she says. “[My utility box] is a collage of instruments and music symbols. I always use color, but the multitude of colors [in this case] represents diversity.”

Dance inspired the utility box designed by Jeanette Braucher-​​Wolfe, a makeup artist and muralist from Brentwood. “I have several forms of dance represented: hip-hop, salsa, tango, jazz, ballet, belly dancing, and Bollywood,” she says. “The images connect, so they go around the box and are not limited to one side, to show that life—like dance—flows.”

San Francisco painter Sophia Lee chose not to focus on one particular expression of creativity. “I love the different forms of visual and performance arts: I grew up wanting to be a dancer; I enjoy listening to music,” she says. “I’m excited that I was able to combine all these. My art has a lot of swirling patterns; [they represent] the air and sound of movement, connecting us all in music and dance.”

All the artists commuted to San Ramon to transform their utility boxes—laboring for hours, multiple days at a time to complete their visions by the end of August. And the process involved more than just painting. The utility boxes had to be cleaned and prepped, all while the summer sun beat down from above.

Still, the painters didn’t let that deter them. “People​ would honk or call out support as they passed by throughout the day,” Lee says. “[The work] is tough but rewarding.”

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: July 26–August 1

This week, drink craft cocktails at Jack London Square, discover cool finds on Treasure Island, and shop überlocal in Walnut Creek.

Top Tickets: July 19–25

Supercharge your week with exotic eats, spooky ships, and outdoor fests.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Slow Hand BBQ Expanding to Martinez

Diablo Dish: Farmhouse Kitchen Is Serving Up Thai

First Bite: Expect a Flock

Diablo Dish: Tacubaya Ready to Reopen

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.

Faces of Wildlife

More than 400 people gathered at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for a night of memorable animal encounters, from touching an armadillo to getting an up close look at the inside of an alligator’s mouth. Attendees were also treated to wines and brews, food-truck fare, and a live auction at the event—which raised more than $67,000 for Lindsay’s education and rehabilitation programs.

Ziggurat

During Oakland Museum of California’s third-annual fundraiser, guests enjoyed an open bar featuring craft cocktails, delicious food by Barbara Llewellyn Catering, access to the Respect: Hip-Hop Style and Wisdom exhibition, and performances by local dance groups and the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. The soiree raised $600,000 for the museum’s innovative programs.

East Bay State of Mind

Rubicon Programs hosted its annual gala at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, where nearly 300 community members came together to raise funds for programs that aim to end poverty in the East Bay. Guests heard uplifting stories from those who’ve risen out of poverty, as well as remarks from New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi and advocates who passed landmark criminal justice reforms in 2017.

No Kid Hungry - Nutrition Know-How

A longtime supporter of the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, Ayesha Curry partnered with the organization to teach a nutrition education class to Oakland students so they could learn how to make healthy snacks after school. “As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Curry. “All children should have that opportunity.”

Gift of Schooling Gala

During the second annual soiree, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, auctions, live music, and dancing at the Blackhawk Museum. Proceeds from the event benefited the local and global programs of Yours Humanly, including those that focus on providing underserved school children in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties with access to quality education and computer technology.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook