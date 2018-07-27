Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top August Events in the East Bay

Hear jazz at the Lesher Center for the Arts; catch a Corvette car show in Danville; watch theater alfresco; and more top events.

By Emilie White

Published:

Lesher Center for the Arts in downtown Walnut Creek.

Photo courtesy of Ben Krantz

Music

2018 Jazz at the Lesher Center Concert Series
7/28, 8/11, 8/18, 8/25 From trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, to virtuoso pianist Marcus Roberts, to internationally acclaimed artists Eliane Elias and Gerald Clayton, jazz luminaries light up the Lesher Center for the Arts all month long in this riveting performance series. lesherartscenter.org.

 

 

Festival

The Fremont Festival of the Arts
8/4–8/5 For the 35th year, downtown Fremont throws the West Coast’s largest free art, wine, and music festival—boasting two stages of live bands, plus street performers, artwork, artisanal goods, and of course, fabulous gourmet food and drink options. Children will go wild for the Kid City area, which features magicians, balloon twisters, face painters, and carnival rides. ​fremontfestival.net.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
8/9 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, join us for a trip down the Yellow Brick Road with 1939’s The Wizard of Oz. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Film

Moonlight Movies
8/10 Bring the whole family to the Danville Town Green, as the town ends its free summer movie series with the blockbuster superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. danville.ca.gov/calendar.

 

Auto

43rd Annual Vette Magic Car Show
8/12 The Blackhawk Museum hosts the Northern California Corvette Association for a celebration of the car many consider to be America’s most beautifully designed vehicle. From 1950s convertibles, to 1960s big blocks, to 1970s T-tops, expect decades of automotive excellence in the Blackhawk Plaza parking lot. ncca​corvettes.org.

 

Music

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton
8/18 “Fly Like an Eagle” to the Concord Pavilion for a journey back to the melodic 1970s, with tunes from one of San Francisco’s most famous rock bands and the maestro behind the fabled album Frampton Comes Alive. ticketmaster.com.

 

Shopping

Martinez Vintage Market

8/18 Dozens of vendors hit​ downtown Martinez to sell antiques, collectibles, repurposed items, and crafts. Kids can enjoy activities and music, too. martinez​peddlers​faire.com.

 

Theater

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
8/18–8/19 Shakespeare in the Park takes an uproarious turn as three actors attempt to perform 37 of the Bard’s plays in less than two hours in this fast-paced, farcical show held on the Danville Town Green. village​theatreshows.com.

 

Comedy

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
8/23 Two legendary comedians take over Livermore’s Wente Vineyards to share insights about their films, act out silly sketches, and roast one another. Pianist Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers bluegrass band provide musical accompaniment. wentevineyards.com.

 

Sports

Martinez Clippers vs. Pittsburg Diamonds
8/31 After the community rallied to bring a baseball team to Martinez, the Clippers—named for the moniker of baseball great (and Martinez native) Joe DiMaggio—wrap up their inaugural season with an evening game at Waterfront Park. mtzclippers​.com.

 

Faces

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.

Faces of Wildlife

More than 400 people gathered at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek for a night of memorable animal encounters, from touching an armadillo to getting an up close look at the inside of an alligator’s mouth. Attendees were also treated to wines and brews, food-truck fare, and a live auction at the event—which raised more than $67,000 for Lindsay’s education and rehabilitation programs.

Ziggurat

During Oakland Museum of California’s third-annual fundraiser, guests enjoyed an open bar featuring craft cocktails, delicious food by Barbara Llewellyn Catering, access to the Respect: Hip-Hop Style and Wisdom exhibition, and performances by local dance groups and the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics. The soiree raised $600,000 for the museum’s innovative programs.

East Bay State of Mind

Rubicon Programs hosted its annual gala at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, where nearly 300 community members came together to raise funds for programs that aim to end poverty in the East Bay. Guests heard uplifting stories from those who’ve risen out of poverty, as well as remarks from New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi and advocates who passed landmark criminal justice reforms in 2017.

No Kid Hungry - Nutrition Know-How

A longtime supporter of the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry, Ayesha Curry partnered with the organization to teach a nutrition education class to Oakland students so they could learn how to make healthy snacks after school. “As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Curry. “All children should have that opportunity.”

Gift of Schooling Gala

During the second annual soiree, guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, auctions, live music, and dancing at the Blackhawk Museum. Proceeds from the event benefited the local and global programs of Yours Humanly, including those that focus on providing underserved school children in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties with access to quality education and computer technology.
