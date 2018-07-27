Top August Events in the East Bay

Hear jazz at the Lesher Center for the Arts; catch a Corvette car show in Danville; watch theater alfresco; and more top events.

By Emilie White

Lesher Center for the Arts in downtown Walnut Creek. Photo courtesy of Ben Krantz

Music

2018 Jazz at the Lesher Center Concert Series

7/28, 8/11, 8/18, 8/25 From trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, to virtuoso pianist Marcus Roberts, to internationally acclaimed artists Eliane Elias and Gerald Clayton, jazz luminaries light up the Lesher Center for the Arts all month long in this riveting performance series. lesherartscenter.org.

Festival

The Fremont Festival of the Arts

8/4–8/5 For the 35th year, downtown Fremont throws the West Coast’s largest free art, wine, and music festival—boasting two stages of live bands, plus street performers, artwork, artisanal goods, and of course, fabulous gourmet food and drink options. Children will go wild for the Kid City area, which features magicians, balloon twisters, face painters, and carnival rides. ​fremontfestival.net.

Movie

Free Movie Night

8/9 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, join us for a trip down the Yellow Brick Road with 1939’s The Wizard of Oz. lamorindatheatres.com.

Film

Moonlight Movies

8/10 Bring the whole family to the Danville Town Green, as the town ends its free summer movie series with the blockbuster superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. danville.ca.gov/calendar.

Auto

43rd Annual Vette Magic Car Show

8/12 The Blackhawk Museum hosts the Northern California Corvette Association for a celebration of the car many consider to be America’s most beautifully designed vehicle. From 1950s convertibles, to 1960s big blocks, to 1970s T-tops, expect decades of automotive excellence in the Blackhawk Plaza parking lot. ncca​corvettes.org.

Music

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton

8/18 “Fly Like an Eagle” to the Concord Pavilion for a journey back to the melodic 1970s, with tunes from one of San Francisco’s most famous rock bands and the maestro behind the fabled album Frampton Comes Alive. ticketmaster.com.

Shopping

Martinez Vintage Market

8/18 Dozens of vendors hit​ downtown Martinez to sell antiques, collectibles, repurposed items, and crafts. Kids can enjoy activities and music, too. martinez​peddlers​faire.com.​

Theater

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

8/18–8/19 Shakespeare in the Park takes an uproarious turn as three actors attempt to perform 37 of the Bard’s plays in less than two hours in this fast-paced, farcical show held on the Danville Town Green. village​theatreshows.com.

Comedy

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

8/23 Two legendary comedians take over Livermore’s Wente Vineyards to share insights about their films, act out silly sketches, and roast one another. Pianist Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers bluegrass band provide musical accompaniment. wentevineyards.com.

Sports

Martinez Clippers vs. Pittsburg Diamonds

8/31 After the community rallied to bring a baseball team to Martinez, the Clippers—named for the moniker of baseball great (and Martinez native) Joe DiMaggio—wrap up their inaugural season with an evening game at Waterfront Park. mtzclippers​.com.