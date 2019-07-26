Edit ModuleShow Tags
Terrific Tomato: Sunol Farming

Fred Hempel grows magic at his farm, and the Green Bee might be his greatest trick yet.

By Ethan Fletcher // Photos courtesy of Fred Hempel

Published:

Green Bee tomatoes on the vine.

Call Fred Hempel the mad scientist of tomatoes. The Sunol farmer—who boasts a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley—quit his day job in the biotech industry more than a decade ago to concentrate on his passion: breeding new and innovative varieties of tomatoes and growing hard-to-find crops that appeal to the Bay Area’s adventurous foodie spirit.

His creations over the years have included the Orange Jazz, a beefsteak tomato with notes of peach, and the Lucky Tiger, a green cherry tomato with yellow stripes. The Green Bee, however, may be his masterpiece.

Seven years in the making—Hempel painstakingly pollinates hybrids the old-fashioned way, using tweezers—this bold green and yellow tomato boasts some truly extraordinary qualities. The product of crossing one cherry tomato with another containing two “rin” genes that help slow the ripening process, the Frankenstein fruit exhibits the brightly sweet flavor of a cherry tomato but with an unusually firm, crunchy texture.

Most impressively, those two rin genes allow the Green Bee to remain perfectly ripe while maintaining peak flavor for several months after having been picked from the vine.

Summer tomato fields at Fred Hempel's farm in Sunol.

“Softening and some aspects of ripening are blocked, but the sweetness and flavor are not—it just takes a little longer,” says Hempel, who renamed his farm after his new tomato earlier this year. “The end result is something that ripens fully but slowly, with a much longer shelf life.”

With the Green Bee, East Bay chefs can now feature locally grown “in-season” tomatoes on their menu well into the winter. “We actually served them all the way through December,” says Matt Greco, the owner of Pleasanton’s Salt Craft restaurant. “People are so used to eating tomatoes all year-round, even if they taste terrible because they are out of season. But this is a tomato you can serve in the winter that has plenty of character and flavor and really tastes good.”

Hempel's home lunch of Green Bee tomatoes with cottage cheese, salt and pepper, olive oil, and saltwort.

According to Greco, the Green Bee’s firm texture and crisp flavor give it rare versatility, best highlighted when it’s fresh or cooked quickly, instead of a longer, stewed treatment. For example, Greco swaps Green Bees for tomatillos in a salsa verde. He also recommends preparing them like a traditional tomato, such as chopped fresh with lemon-infused olive oil, shaved parmesan, and sea salt.

The Green Bee’s appeal—and availability—is not limited to the Bay Area. Hempel has 5,000 similar plants growing at a farm he collaborates with in Mexico, where they are poised to break into the Southern California restaurant market. Meanwhile, home gardeners the world over can get their green thumbs on Green Bee hybrid seeds, which can be purchased on Hempel's website.

“Everyone wants home-grown tomatoes for as long as they can get them,” he notes. “This can get you through a big part of the winter until your next garden is up and running.” store.growartisan.com.

 

Rare Harvest

Hybrid tomatoes aren’t Hempel’s only innovation. Check out a few of his other farm products.

 

Fred Hempel recently rebranded his four-acre operation, located within the Sunol AgPark, Green Bee Farms. The original name, Baia Nicchia (Italian for bay niche), is still apropos of the unique crops he grows.

“Fred’s become very singular with his stuff,” chef Matt Greco says. “Throughout the year, he’s always creating something new. Everything he offers is really different.”

Here are four examples that can be found in the East Bay.

 

Marzano Fire tomatoes

Marzano Fire tomatoes

Hempel’s description: “This is a paste tomato that we bred on the farm. It has some San Marzano in it, and you can see that in the typical constricted shoulders, interior texture, and cooking characteristics.”

Where to find it: Salt Craft, Pleasanton

How it’s used: The dryness of these tomatoes makes them perfect for oven roasting. At Salt Craft, Greco uses them instead of sun-dried tomatoes in sandwiches and pastas.    

 

Butternut Rugosa

Hempel’s description: “This is an Italian heirloom butternut squash. It is large and has an incredible depth of flavor. I am surprised each year when we sell out early, because it is not widely grown.”   

Where to find it: Marzano Restaurant and Bar, Oakland

How it’s used: Marzano's owner, Rob Holt, loves the flavor of the squash after roasting it. He uses it in soups, as a puree with roasted duck and pork, and also sliced, battered, and fried tempura-style.

 

Aji amarillo peppers

Aji Amarillo peppers

Hempel’s description: “These peppers are known in the United States, but chefs usually have to buy imported paste from Peru. We got our original seeds a few years ago from a warehouse worker at a specialty food-service distributor in L.A. He had a couple of plants growing in his backyard. It has a fruity, complex flavor.”

Where to find it: Sabio on Main, Pleasanton

How it’s used: Sabio executive chef Francis X. Hogan loves the pepper’s tropical-fruit undertones and uses it in ceviches, sauces, soups, and stews. Hogan and Hempel are currently collaborating on an aji amarillo fermented hot sauce that they plan to sell at farmers markets in the fall.

 

Radish pods

Hempel’s description: “These kinds are sometimes a bit woody, but there is one variety from India that is the snow pea of radish. Most pea pods are not edible, but snow peas are; it is the same with these. The pods are uniquely soft and spicy, but the actual radish roots are quite bad.”

Where to find it: Delage, Oakland

How it’s used: Every year, Delage executive chef Mikiko Ando throws radish pods into a spring salad with an ume-orange dressing. “When you mix them with the other seasonal greens, it gives the salad a little kick of spiciness,” she says.

 

Faces

LL Cool J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL Cool J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.
