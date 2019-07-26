Top August Events in the East Bay

Enjoy jazz at the Lesher Center; catch a screening of Incredibles 2; explore a taco festival; and more.

By Emilie White

An artist creates at the Chocolate and Chalk Art Festival. Photo courtesy of Another Bullwinkel Show

Music

Jazz at the Lesher Center

7/27, 8/3, 8/10, 8/24 The eighth season of Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts jazz series features four concerts, including clarinet virtuoso Anat Cohen and her 10-person ensemble on August 3; acclaimed Jamaican jazz-swing pianist Monty Alexander on August 10; and a celebration of the legendary Art Blakey on August 24. lesherartscenter.org.

Opera

West Edge Opera Festival

8/3–8/18 The forward-thinking West Edge Opera hosts its 2019 performance festival—consisting of contemporary productions of The Threepenny Opera, Orfeo and Euridice, and Breaking the Waves—at the Bridge Yard in Oakland, a 1930s Bay Bridge railcar repair shop turned arts venue. westedgeopera.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night

8/8 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, laugh out loud at the golf club hijinks in the classic 1980 comedy Caddyshack. orindamovies.com.

Film

Incredibles 2

8/9 Bring the family to Danville’s Town Green for a screening of Pixar’s Incredibles 2 under the summer sky—the final event in the town’s 2019 Moonlight Movies series. If you live closer to Alamo’s Livorna Park, don’t miss the Movie Under the Stars presentation of the same film on the same evening. ci.danville.ca.us, co.contra-costa​.ca.us/2298.

Theater

House of Joy

8/14–9/1 Set in a harem in the last days of the Mughal Empire, House of Joy tells the romantic tale of an imperial bodyguard risking it all for what she believes in. Catch this Cal Shakes production at Bruns Amphitheater in Orinda. calshakes.org.

Shopping

Martinez Vintage Market

8/17 Collectors and vintage enthusiasts flock to this event in downtown Martinez, where 100-plus vendors sell antiques and collectibles, arts and crafts, and other treasures. Food, live music, and kids’ activities round out the extravaganza. downtown​martinez.org.

Music/Dance

Golden Follies: Trip the Light Fantastic!

8/17–8/18 A senior citizen performance troupe stages a musical revue at Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. The show spans 1940s tunes, contemporary classics, and Broadway hits—all accompanied by dazzling choreography. firehousearts.org.

Auto

Goodguys West Coast Nationals

8/23–8/25 More than 3,500 custom, classic, rod, and muscle cars and trucks come to the Alameda County Fairgrounds for a weekend’s worth of automotive festivities. Highlights include AutoCross, dragster and burnout events, a sale corral, and more. good-guys.com.

Food

Concord Taco Fest

8/24 More than 15 eateries dish out all types of tacos, from street-food favorites to unconventional recipes, at this food fete in Todos Santos Plaza. Live entertainment—including a Ballet Folklórico performance, luchador wrestling, and Chihuahua races—adds to the Mexican-​themed fun.

Festival

Chocolate and Chalk Art Festival

8/24 Head to Berkeley’s Gourmet Ghetto on Shattuck Avenue to witness (or participate in) a dazzling chalk-art contest with cash prizes. There’s also a menu of delectable chocolate treats on offer, as well as live entertainment and vendor booths at this free, family-friendly event. anotherbullwinkelshow.com.