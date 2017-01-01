Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bogie's Boat

Peter Crooks

Published:

Film lovers remember Humphrey Bogart as the captain of the African Queen and the commander of the U.S.S. Caine. But in real life, Bogie and his wife, Lauren Bacall, rode the seas on the Santana, a 62-foot sailboat with a rich history. Built in 1935, the Santana was also owned at various times by stars Eva Gabor, Ray Milland, Dick Powell, and June Allyson. Bogie and Bacall owned the boat from 1945 until Bogart’s death in 1957.

Forty years later, the Santana was in severe disrepair, sinking in its berth behind San Francisco’s St. Francis Yacht Club. Sailing enthusiasts Paul and Chris Kaplan saved the boat, and spent six years restoring her in their Port Richmond shipyard. After cruising the West Coast for most of 2005, the Kaplan’s recently rechristened the Santana for her 70th anniversary. To learn more about the Santana’s restoration go to www.thesantana.com .

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
Edit ModuleShow Tags