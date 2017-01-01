Bogie's Boat

Peter Crooks

Film lovers remember Humphrey Bogart as the captain of the African Queen and the commander of the U.S.S. Caine. But in real life, Bogie and his wife, Lauren Bacall, rode the seas on the Santana, a 62-foot sailboat with a rich history. Built in 1935, the Santana was also owned at various times by stars Eva Gabor, Ray Milland, Dick Powell, and June Allyson. Bogie and Bacall owned the boat from 1945 until Bogart’s death in 1957.

Forty years later, the Santana was in severe disrepair, sinking in its berth behind San Francisco’s St. Francis Yacht Club. Sailing enthusiasts Paul and Chris Kaplan saved the boat, and spent six years restoring her in their Port Richmond shipyard. After cruising the West Coast for most of 2005, the Kaplan’s recently rechristened the Santana for her 70th anniversary. To learn more about the Santana’s restoration go to www.thesantana.com .