By the numbers
Shane R. Glass
Published:
While you probably know how many lords a-leaping your
true love gave to you on the 10th day of Christmas, these seasonal
stats might surprise you.
250
Weight in pounds of Beth Chaim Congregation of Danville’s nine-foot mahogany menorah
3,000
Children who delivered their wish lists to jolly ol’ St. Nick at his Broadway Plaza outpost last year
200,000
Dollars dropped into the Salvation Army’s little red kettles along the sidewalks of central Contra Costa County in 2004
250,000
Twinkling electric lights adorning Deacon Dave Rezendes’s Casa del Pombo at 352 Hillcrest Dr. in Livermore
585,206
Pounds of food collected by the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano during its 2004 Holiday Food Drive