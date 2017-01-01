By the numbers

Shane R. Glass

While you probably know how many lords a-leaping your true love gave to you on the 10th day of Christmas, these seasonal stats might surprise you.



250

Weight in pounds of Beth Chaim Congregation of Danville’s nine-foot mahogany menorah



3,000

Children who delivered their wish lists to jolly ol’ St. Nick at his Broadway Plaza outpost last year



200,000

Dollars dropped into the Salvation Army’s little red kettles along the sidewalks of central Contra Costa County in 2004



250,000

Twinkling electric lights adorning Deacon Dave Rezendes’s Casa del Pombo at 352 Hillcrest Dr. in Livermore



585,206

Pounds of food collected by the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano during its 2004 Holiday Food Drive