Christmas In D.C.

Angela Sasse

Livermore artist Beth Twogood had a memorable holiday season last year—she was one of 300 artists from across the country whose hand-painted ornaments were chosen to decorate the White House’s Christmas Tree.

“I got an invitation to come to a reception with Laura Bush at the White House. I took my 85-year-old mother with me,” Twogood says. “My mom could not wait to get our photo with the first lady, so she could show her friends in her bridge group.”