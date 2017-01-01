Gourmet Gifts

Kathryn Jessup

There’s no investment quite as solid as giving the home chefs in your life new cookbooks. Inevitably, they’ll try the new recipes, and you’ll be around to sample the results.



Here are some local offerings for the gourmet cooks on your list.



The Bar

By Olivier Said and James Mellgren

Ten Speed Press, $16.95

The gentlemen of North Berkeley’s stylish tapas bar César teamed up to write this “spirited guide to cocktail alchemy.” You’ll learn how to make a cocktail properly, which will enable you to impress your friends and to knowledgeably chat up the good-looking bartender at your favorite watering hole. Cheers!



The Niman Ranch Cookbook

By Bill Niman and

Janet Fletcher

Ten Speed Press, $35.00

Niman Ranch, the largest purveyor of sustainably raised meat in the country, has turned out this exploration of every aspect of beef, pork, and lamb. It includes a chapter full of recipes from some of the nation’s top chefs.



The Va de Vi Cookbook

By Kelly DeGala, with Dale Raaen, Brendan Eliason, and Marlene Sorosky Gray

Favorite Recipes Press, $30.00 (for sale at the restaurant)

Hungry throngs have lined up at Walnut Creek’s Va de Vi since its 2003 opening. Now diners can re-create chef Kelly DeGala’s flavors at home with the help of the restaurant’s first cookbook, a glossy volume full of colorful photos.

