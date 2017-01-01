Edit ModuleShow Tags

Looking for a scenic and challenging place to tee off? Grab the clubs and head out to Pleasanton’s new Callippe Preserve Golf Course, an 18-hole, 145-acre public course that boasts spectacular views and an environmentally friendly layout.

Name origin: The Callippe Silverspot butterfly is an endangered species in the Tri-Valley, and the new course was created with preservation in mind. Thirty acres of the site are set aside as habitat for the butterfly.

Cost: $20 million for the course, $40 million for the project, which includes the clubhouse and natural habitat preserves.

Architect: Brian Costello of JMP Golf Design Group in Belmont, the firm that designed the Roddy Ranch Golf Club in Antioch.

Number of plantings: 700 trees and 26,000 pounds of grass seedlings.

What you’ll see: Breathtaking views of Mount Diablo, and, if you’re lucky, red-legged tree frogs and tiger salamanders.

Toughest hole: 18. Narrow with a long approach, you have to clear two channels to reach the green.

Greens fees: weekdays for Pleasanton residents, $36, non-residents, $42; weekends, residents $51, non-residents, $60. 8500 Clubhouse Dr., Pleasanton, (925) 426-6666, www.playcallippe.com .

