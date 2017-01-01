Edit ModuleShow Tags

Party Girls

Pamela Donahue and Sherri Ribera can throw a cool party—particularly if it’s for a good cause.

Angela Sasse

Published:

The Danville moms met in a Cooks and Books and Corks class in 2004, and started cooking up ways to entertain and raise money for local causes. Combining their contacts and skills (Ribera was a designer for Tiffany & Co., and fashion-lover Donahue was a long-time Neiman-Marcus buyer), they started Give It Up, a nonprofit party-planning organization.

Give It Up launched in August with a cocktail party at Danville’s Six80 Lounge that helped the Wheelchair Foundation buy more than 50 wheelchairs for needy children. Next was a fashion show, for which Donahue wrangled rocker Lenny Kravitz’s stylists. Guests sipped cocktails and donated accessories—neckties, belts, and handbags—to Wardrobe for Opportunity.

But Give It Up isn’t simply an excuse to party with a clear conscience. “The organizations we have worked with have been thrilled that we came to them,” says Donahue, a mother of three. “But we aren’t just doing this for the causes. We want to teach our children about volunteering and giving back to our community.”

For information, go to www.giveitupevents.com or call (925) 837-8050.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers