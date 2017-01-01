Party Girls

Pamela Donahue and Sherri Ribera can throw a cool party—particularly if it’s for a good cause.

Angela Sasse

The Danville moms met in a Cooks and Books and Corks class in 2004, and started cooking up ways to entertain and raise money for local causes. Combining their contacts and skills (Ribera was a designer for Tiffany & Co., and fashion-lover Donahue was a long-time Neiman-Marcus buyer), they started Give It Up, a nonprofit party-planning organization.

Give It Up launched in August with a cocktail party at Danville’s Six80 Lounge that helped the Wheelchair Foundation buy more than 50 wheelchairs for needy children. Next was a fashion show, for which Donahue wrangled rocker Lenny Kravitz’s stylists. Guests sipped cocktails and donated accessories—neckties, belts, and handbags—to Wardrobe for Opportunity.

But Give It Up isn’t simply an excuse to party with a clear conscience. “The organizations we have worked with have been thrilled that we came to them,” says Donahue, a mother of three. “But we aren’t just doing this for the causes. We want to teach our children about volunteering and giving back to our community.”



For information, go to www.giveitupevents.com or call (925) 837-8050.