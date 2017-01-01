Roberta's Wrists

Peter Crooks

Whichever outfit Roberta Gonzales decides to wear when she’s on TV, she has a rubber bracelet to go with it. The CBS 5 meteorologist and Pleasanton resident has acquired quite a collection of bands representing various Bay Area causes.

“It started with the Lance Armstrong cancer bracelet and an AIDS bike-ride band,” says Gonzales. “I promised to wear them on air until the ride was completed. People just kept sending [other bracelets] in.”

For her efforts, Gonzales has started receiving attention from more than just Bay Area viewers.



“I wrote a blog entry about wearing the bands and how many people have noticed them,” says Gonzales, who also wears bracelets for the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Foundation, among others. “Somehow, someone from McGraw-Hill Publishing read it and contacted us. It’s going to be part of a high school sociology textbook, [as an example of] how your actions—in this case, what you decide to wear—can have positive consequences.”



To read Gonzales’s blog, visit the CBS 5 website (www.cbs5.com/roberta ).