Roberta's Wrists

Peter Crooks

Published:

Whichever outfit Roberta Gonzales decides to wear when she’s on TV, she has a rubber bracelet to go with it. The CBS 5 meteorologist and Pleasanton resident has acquired quite a collection of bands representing various Bay Area causes.

“It started with the Lance Armstrong cancer bracelet and an AIDS bike-ride band,” says Gonzales. “I promised to wear them on air until the ride was completed. People just kept sending [other bracelets] in.”

For her efforts, Gonzales has started receiving attention from more than just Bay Area viewers.

“I wrote a blog entry about wearing the bands and how many people have noticed them,” says Gonzales, who also wears bracelets for the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Foundation, among others. “Somehow, someone from McGraw-Hill Publishing read it and contacted us. It’s going to be part of a high school sociology textbook, [as an example of] how your actions—in this case, what you decide to wear—can have positive consequences.”

To read Gonzales’s blog, visit the CBS 5 website (www.cbs5.com/roberta ).

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
