Beats Brown-bagging

Stephanie Simons

When Lafayette-based leather goods purveyors Alicia Klein and Lawrence Siegel decided to create a new line of wine totes, they went to members of various wine clubs for inspiration.

"They all wanted something discreet, lightweight, and subtly reminiscent of the bottle shape," explains Siegel. The co-owner of Alicia and Lawrence Leathergoods says he’s thrilled with the result of their research: the Solle Wine Carrier. The totes are available in butter-soft nappa leather ($135) or nylon jacquard ($85). Closed-cell foam walls swathed in sueded microfiber nix the need for clumsy coolers. Klein and Siegel will even monogram your tote free of cost to put the finishing touch on a great holiday gift for wine collectors.

Alicia and Lawrence Leathergoods, 3541 Wilkinson La., Lafayette, (925) 299-1444, http://www.vallavista.com