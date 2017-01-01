By The Numbers

'Tis the season

Martha Ross

From spiritual to secular to points in between, we in Diabloland have many different ways of celebrating these winter weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.



50

Number of women expected to celebrate the winter solstice and the Sacred Feminine with Daughters of the Goddess in Pleasant Hill on December 17.

550

Number of hours needed to erect the walk-through snow globe at Sunvalley Shopping Center that young visitors to Santa will pass through on their way to an audience with His Jollyness.



39,600

Number of candles needed if all 900 member families of Lafayette’s Temple Isaiah light their menorahs for the eight days of Hanukkah.

130,000

Number of lights that will decorate the front lawn of Bob and Sue Widmer’s Pleasanton home—one of the premier East Bay venues for viewing extravagant Christmas decorations since 1977.

