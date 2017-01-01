Edit ModuleShow Tags

By The Numbers

'Tis the season

Martha Ross

Published:

From spiritual to secular to points in between, we in Diabloland have many different ways of celebrating these winter weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

50
Number of women expected to celebrate the winter solstice and the Sacred Feminine with Daughters of the Goddess in Pleasant Hill on December 17.

550
Number of hours needed to erect the walk-through snow globe at Sunvalley Shopping Center that young visitors to Santa will pass through on their way to an audience with His Jollyness.

39,600
Number of candles needed if all 900 member families of Lafayette’s Temple Isaiah light their menorahs for the eight days of Hanukkah.

130,000
Number of lights that will decorate the front lawn of Bob and Sue Widmer’s Pleasanton home—one of the premier East Bay venues for viewing extravagant Christmas decorations since 1977.

13
Years that Danville’s Susie Wingate has donned a white dress with twinkling lights to serve as the Snow Angel for her town’s annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree.





Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.