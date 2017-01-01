An Orinda mom keeps asking questions
LeeAnne Carson
Orinda resident Cristy Clarke has built a small empire around asking questions.
Clarke’s Table Topics cubes—sets of thematic question cards for starting good conversations at parties and dinner tables—first hit shelves in 2004.
Today, the business, which has raked in $4 million in revenue in the past year, includes coasters, napkins, place cards, and journals in themes ranging from girls night out, to wine, to golf, to book clubs.
Clarke, 43, has three teenage daughters who help her with her business. Dinnertime chat at the Clarkes’ consists of questions such as, “What are the largest obstacles preventing you from realizing your dreams?”
This season, Table Topics’ travel-size Election 2008 edition is bound to be a favorite among know-it-alls on your holiday gift list.
The products are sold at Hallmark, Z Gallerie, and local gift shops, and at www.tabletopics.com.