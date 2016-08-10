Edit ModuleShow Tags

Cocktail Hour

Unwind in this season's hottest party wear

Edited by Carolyn Rovner

Published:

Hair and Makeup: Preston Nesbit for Ford Artists and Benefit, Photo Assistant: Melody Gates, Wardrobe Stylists: Taylor McCarthy/Artist Untied and Carolyn Rovner, Model: Heather Michaels/Look, Location: Claremont Resort & Spa Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $560; Sergio Rossi shoes, $395; MCR Trading Company ruby ring, $12,990; Tiffany & Co. Legacy four-square drop earrings, $20,000.

Phtography by Jeff Tse

 


 

Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $560; Sergio Rossi shoes, $395:  MCR Trading Company ruby ring, $12,990; Tiffany & Co. Legacy four-square drop earrings, $20,000

Nanette Lepore "Pavé Diamond" dress, $410; Mastaloni pearl bracelet, $5,365; Tiffany fringe tassel earrings, $1,200; Lambertson Truex “Flash” clutch, $695; Just Sweet “Orleans” shoes, $245.

Trina Turk dress, $350; Barons white gold diamond bangle, $7,060; Bashoura "Circle of Life" diamond pendant, $2,250. 

 


 

 

 

 

Just Cavalli dress, $750; Tiffany Legacy diamond-studded earrings, $36,400, and Legacy five-bar drop pendant, $18,000; Simayof blue tanzanite cocktail ring, $11,250, round diamond chain-link bracelet, $6,875, and diamond bracelet, $3,750; Lambertson Truex “Flash” clutch, $695.

Karta Jumper, $280; Christian Louboutin peep toe pumps, $710; Tabbouche & Company citrine ring, $4,150.  For holiday style tips, visit www.diablomag.com; for store information, see page 166

Shot on Location at the Claremont Resort and Spa

Click Here for Party Style Tips

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event