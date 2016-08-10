Cocktail Hour

Unwind in this season's hottest party wear

Edited by Carolyn Rovner

Hair and Makeup: Preston Nesbit for Ford Artists and Benefit, Photo Assistant: Melody Gates, Wardrobe Stylists: Taylor McCarthy/Artist Untied and Carolyn Rovner, Model: Heather Michaels/Look, Location: Claremont Resort & Spa Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $560; Sergio Rossi shoes, $395; MCR Trading Company ruby ring, $12,990; Tiffany & Co. Legacy four-square drop earrings, $20,000. Phtography by Jeff Tse





Marc by Marc Jacobs dress, $560; Sergio Rossi shoes, $395: MCR Trading Company ruby ring, $12,990; Tiffany & Co. Legacy four-square drop earrings, $20,000

Nanette Lepore "Pav é Diamond" dress, $410; Mastaloni pearl bracelet, $5,365; Tiffany fringe tassel earrings, $1,200; Lambertson Truex “Flash” clutch, $695; Just Sweet “Orleans” shoes, $245.



Trina Turk dress, $350; Barons white gold diamond bangle, $7,060; Bashoura "Circle of Life" diamond pendant, $2,250.











Just Cavalli dress, $750; Tiffany Legacy diamond-studded earrings, $36,400, and Legacy five-bar drop pendant, $18,000; Simayof blue tanzanite cocktail ring, $11,250, round diamond chain-link bracelet, $6,875, and diamond bracelet, $3,750; Lambertson Truex “Flash” clutch, $695.



Karta Jumper, $280; Christian Louboutin peep toe pumps, $710; Tabbouche & Company citrine ring, $4,150. For holiday style tips, visit www.diablomag.com; for store information, see page 166



Shot on Location at the Claremont Resort and Spa

Click Here for Party Style Tips