Shop Talk
By Stephanie Simons
Published:
If you’re a fan of Flaunt in Danville, you’ll be interested to hear about Duchess, a Lafayette boutique opened by Flaunt former manager Erica Perez. The shop, at 3587 Mt. Diablo Boulevard, was due to open in late November and will feature a lineup that includes casual fashions by La Rok, soft-but-hip jersey tops and pants by Young, Fabulous and Broke, as well as shoes by the bold and sassy San Francisco–based Goldenbleu.
Meanwhile, men who like sharp clothes are headed to the new Bartlett Baron store at 1501 North Broadway in Walnut Creek.
Designer Cari Borja’s eponymous studio at 2117 Fourth Street in Berkeley expanded into a boutique in late September. This is where to find Borja’s high-art dresses and jackets, clothes for babies and toddlers, plus accessories and ready-to-wear clothing.
At 2509 Telegraph in Berkeley, Oakland native Matt Revelli has opened the East Bay’s first Upper Playground store. Revelli’s stores, which feature hip T-shirts, and tennis shoes, have been a smash in San Francisco, Portland, London, and Taiwan. The Telegraph Avenue shop features an exclusive line of East Bay–focused T-shirts, featuring Berkeley and Oakland locations and logos.
East Bay native Erin Fetherston has launched an exclusive line of clothes available at Target stores through the end of December. The collection features a variety of silk and jersey dresses (see picture), as well as handbags, scarves, skirts, and pants, priced from $8–$90.
Equal parts art gallery and nursery, Livermore’s OutSide In, Etc., is housed in a 100-year-old brick building at 2184 First Street. Paintings and wrought iron sculptures share the space with bird feeders, jewelry, paper products, and deliciously scented soaps.