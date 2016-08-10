Threads of Hope

With our busy lives, our homes, and our families, many of us believe we don’t have the time or energy to volunteer for a good cause. But guess what? The five recipients of Diablo’s 2007 Threads of Hope Awards set a stunning example of how it’s done, as they make major accomplishments in the name of community service.

Edited by Martha Ross Photography by Robyn Twomey

(page 1 of 6)

Mary Ann Hannon was a stay-at-home mom who liked teaching kids about nature. Scott Hein realized he could use his outdoor photography to help with land conservation. Carl Hopkins wanted to continue to promote social justice after retiring as a juvenile probation officer. Liz Lamach noticed a desperate need for a playground for children like her disabled eight-year-old son. And 83-year-old Daphne Miller saw no reason to sit idle when the East Bay has its share of people who can’t survive without home-delivered meals and groceries.

As a result of pursuing their passions, these five people have improved the lives of many others. They have given what hours they could each week or month to their nonprofit organizations. Over time, these hours have added up to amazing records of service, distinguishing these volunteers as Threads of Hope—people who strengthen the fabric of our community.