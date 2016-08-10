Edit ModuleShow Tags

Walnut Creek's red light district

Martha Ross

Published:

 

Walnut Creek may be the center of our East Bay universe with its shopping, dining, and arts scene. But the once-sleepy suburb has also emerged as a great place to run a brothel.

City leaders have been working out details of an ordinance to help shut down illicit sex operations disguised as massage businesses. Actually, the usually trendsetting Walnut Creek is behind the curve: All surrounding cities of Contra Costa already have such laws in place.

About 150 massage businesses operate in Walnut Creek, more than three times the number in Concord, Pleasant Hill, or Pleasanton. Walnut Creek Police Lt. Steve Skinner says that between April and October, police conducted six undercover operations at massage salons, two of which had been targeted several times before for prostitution arrests. The businesses use ads and sexually explicit reviews posted on Craigslist and various adult websites to get the word out to potential clients.

“There are health concerns and morality concerns, but I would guess that the average citizen is probably more concerned with how directly [prostitution] impacts their life,” says City Attorney Paul Valle-Riestra. “If you’re living or working next to one of these places, you might have a constant stream of less-than-savory people in the area.”

Applicants for a massage license will need to prove they have a certain level of training in massage therapy and have not been convicted within the past 10 years of crimes such as solicitation, assault, fraud, or sex offenses. At most, the ordinance will serve as a deterrent, says Valle-Riestra.

“Obviously, it’s the world’s oldest profession. No one is going to get rid of the problem entirely.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event