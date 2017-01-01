We three treats

Kathryn Jessup



Büche de Noel at Walnut Creek Baking Co.



Across the East Bay, bakers are making special treats for the holidays. Here are three you shouldn’t miss.



Acme Bread Company’s panettone: light, tangy bread, naturally leavened using a bread starter, studded with candied citrus peel and pine nuts. Delicious toasted with butter. 1601 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, (415) 288-2978.



Denica’s Pastry Café’s pumpkin cookies: fluffy cookies made with pumpkin pulp and just the right hint of spice. And if you love chocolate, you can get the version loaded with chocolate chips. 6058 Dougherty Rd., Dublin, (925) 829-6200, www.denicascafe.com .



Walnut Creek Baking Company’s Hazelnut Bûche de Noël: chocolate sponge cake rolled with hazelnut buttercream and covered with dark chocolate glaze. Garnished with fresh pine fronds, a poinsettia flower, and edible meringue “mushrooms.” 1686 Locust St., Walnut Creek, (925) 988-9222, www.walnutcreekbakingcompany.com .