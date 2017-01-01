World champion beard dude

Peter Crooks







It took Rip Van Winkle 20 years to grow his legendary beard. Jack Passion grew his in less than five—and then took first place at the 2007 World Beard and Moustache Championships in Brighton, England.



Passion, 24, of Walnut Creek, won in the highly competitive Natural Full Beard division. He says his adventure with facial hair started when he quit shaving as a 19-year-old philosophy student at UC Santa Cruz. His beard grew “so fast that I knew I had something special.”



Passion didn’t win any cash with his title. “They gave me a mug with a moustache holder—it’s kind of cheap. But I did this for the glory, not for a prize.”