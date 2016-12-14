Cheap Eats: Lemonade

Mix and match fresh dishes at this local hot spot.

By LeeAnne Jones

Why go? Walnut Creek boasts the only East Bay location of this growing Los Angeles–based chain that serves fresh, fast, cafeteria-style fare.

What’s the vibe like? Two-top and four-top tables fill the small, sunlit space. Grab a tray, and choose from dozens of prepared food options on display—samples are readily offered.

What to order? For a flavor hit, opt for sesame-marinated lo mein noodles with fermented carrots, or Thai chicken meatballs with green curry. A chilled citrus-poached salmon fillet with mustard sauce tastes just right atop any leafy greens. Among the many vegetarian options is a revved-up grilled cheese sandwich featuring provolone, artichoke, avocado, and rosemary aioli.

Added bonus: Lemonade offers classic lemonade, of course, but also blends ranging from blood orange to cucumber mint. Grab dessert in a Mason jar, such as chocolate mint grasshopper pie.

How much? Mix and match any marketplace sides ($2.95), “land and sea” protein ($6.95), and sandwiches and hot dishes ($7.95), depending on your hunger level.

Where is it? 1348 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 231-0066, lemonadela.com. Lunch and dinner daily.