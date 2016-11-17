Edit ModuleShow Tags

East Bay Winter Bucket List

It’s time for s’mores, skating, sing-alongs, and holiday cheer.

By Michele Bigley

Published:

Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square // by Jerry Yim

Getting in the holiday spirit can take a little extra effort without winter’s snowy cue. But don’t worry:  Here are six ways to get your winter fun on.

1. Enjoy some fluffy white stuff in Berkeley. Yes, really. Snow Day in the Gourmet Ghetto fills the streets of North Berkeley with real snow. Bring your own carrots and lumps of coal to build a snow family. Then, sip cider, toss snowballs, and cap off the day with pizza at The Cheese Board Collective. December 4, gourmetghetto.org.

2. Savor a 1920s Christmas in Wales, with Christmas Revels. The show, A Revels Christmas In Wales, at Oakland’s Scottish Rite Center, features mummers, cloggers, and a chance to sing along. December 9–11 and 16–18, californiarevels.org.

Courtesy of Simply Fondue

3. For the all-time winter favorite: Roast your own marshmallows for s’mores at Lafayette’s American Kitchen (american-kitchen1.com); or warm up over a flaming chocolate fondue, with marshmallows for roasting then dipping, at Simply Fondue (simplyfonduelivermore.com) in Livermore.

4. Lace up your skates, and twirl like Alamo’s own Kristi Yamaguchi at these outdoor ice rinks: Walnut Creek on Ice (through January 16, walnutcreekonice.com); The Little Ice Rink in Alameda (through January 8, thelittleicerink.com); and San Francisco’s Holiday Ice Rink at Embarcadero Center (through January 8, embarcaderocenter.com) and Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square (through January 16, unionsquareicerink.com).

Great Dickens Christmas Fair // by Beppe Sabatini

5. Indulge in a Gingerbread Christmas, with a visit from the famed author-illustrator Jan Brett herself. Brett will demonstrate her illustration magic at this Rakestraw Books event held at Monte Vista High School’s performing arts center in Danville. December 11, rakestrawbooks.com.

6. Escape to Victorian London, with holiday carolers, lamp-lit lanes, and colorful characters—including Oliver Twist and Tiny Tim—when San Francisco’s Cow Palace turns into the Great Dickens Christmas Fair. Check out Mad Sal’s Dockside Ale House Music Hall Review while sipping house-made hot buttered rum, and find unique gifts: hand-pounded leather, heirloom drink ware, and—why not?—a crystal tiara. Weekends through December 18, dickensfair.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event