Edit ModuleShow Tags

Must-Have Dish Towels

Enjoy the moment (and a glass of wine) with these locally designed dish towels.

by Lauren Bonney

Published:

Photography by Nat and Cody Gantz

Sip, savor, and love. That’s the mantra Julia Minasian wants everyone to repeat when they use her Wine Country–inspired SIP (Seriously Imbibed Products) dish towels.

The Walnut Creek artist and her partner-in-design, Brona O’Brien, have always had a love for textiles, mindfulness, and the relaxed Wine Country lifestyle. So, much like
a good wine, they blended it all together to create a dish towel that acts as a reminder to live in
the moment.

All SIP towels are designed by hand, 100 percent organic cotton and come in a variety of prints, including California poppy-strewn vistas and gossiping magpies perched in a tree.
So, the next time you go to dry your hands or wipe off some dishes, remember to take a sip of
Pinot, savor the small stuff, and spread a little love. sipgoods.com.

For a list of local retailors, see below.

 

Where to Buy

Here’s where you can find SIP towels in the East Bay.

Amphora Nueva, 2928 Domingo Ave., Berkeley, (510) 704-9300, amphoranueva.com

A Priori Designs, 2112 Vine St., Ste. B, Berkeley, (510) 666-1346, aprioridesigns.com

The Bloom Space, 444 Hartz Ave., Danville, (925) 357-7168, thebloomspace.com

Crooked Vine and Stony Ridge Winery, 4948 Tesla Road, Livermore, (925) 371-8156, crookedvine.com

East Bay Flower Company, 206 Sycamore Valley Rd., Danville, (925) 837-3418, eastbayflowercompany.com

Monaluna, 2061 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Walnut Creek, (925) 448-8055, monaluna.com

Orchard Nursery & Florist, 4010 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, (925) 284-4474, orchardnursery.com

Surprise, 4048 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, (510) 652-4438

We Olive, 1364 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 280-4574, weolive.com

Wine Hardware, 1617 Locust St., Walnut Creek, (925) 944-1084, winehardware.com

Wish, 2333 Boulevard Circle, Walnut Creek, (925) 322-7109, wishwalnutcreek.com

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event