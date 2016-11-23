Must-Have Dish Towels

Enjoy the moment (and a glass of wine) with these locally designed dish towels.

by Lauren Bonney

Photography by Nat and Cody Gantz

Sip, savor, and love. That’s the mantra Julia Minasian wants everyone to repeat when they use her Wine Country–inspired SIP (Seriously Imbibed Products) dish towels.

The Walnut Creek artist and her partner-in-design, Brona O’Brien, have always had a love for textiles, mindfulness, and the relaxed Wine Country lifestyle. So, much like

a good wine, they blended it all together to create a dish towel that acts as a reminder to live in

the moment.

All SIP towels are designed by hand, 100 percent organic cotton and come in a variety of prints, including California poppy-strewn vistas and gossiping magpies perched in a tree.

So, the next time you go to dry your hands or wipe off some dishes, remember to take a sip of

Pinot, savor the small stuff, and spread a little love. sipgoods.com.

For a list of local retailors, see below.

Where to Buy

Here’s where you can find SIP towels in the East Bay.

Amphora Nueva, 2928 Domingo Ave., Berkeley, (510) 704-9300, amphoranueva.com

A Priori Designs, 2112 Vine St., Ste. B, Berkeley, (510) 666-1346, aprioridesigns.com

The Bloom Space, 444 Hartz Ave., Danville, (925) 357-7168, thebloomspace.com

Crooked Vine and Stony Ridge Winery, 4948 Tesla Road, Livermore, (925) 371-8156, crookedvine.com

East Bay Flower Company, 206 Sycamore Valley Rd., Danville, (925) 837-3418, eastbayflowercompany.com

Monaluna, 2061 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Walnut Creek, (925) 448-8055, monaluna.com

Orchard Nursery & Florist, 4010 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, (925) 284-4474, orchardnursery.com

Surprise, 4048 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, (510) 652-4438

We Olive, 1364 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 280-4574, weolive.com

Wine Hardware, 1617 Locust St., Walnut Creek, (925) 944-1084, winehardware.com

Wish, 2333 Boulevard Circle, Walnut Creek, (925) 322-7109, wishwalnutcreek.com