New: True Food Kitchen

The prejudices I’d held toward chain eateries shattered when I had my first bite (of albacore tataki) at True Food Kitchen, an airy restaurant in Broadway Plaza adorned with knotty blond wood, pea green booths, and yellow chairs as bright as the fanciful painted wooden bee hovering above the word positive on the back wall.

The prejudices I’d held toward chain eateries shattered when I had my first bite (of albacore tataki) at True Food Kitchen, an airy restaurant in Broadway Plaza adorned with knotty blond wood, pea green booths, and yellow chairs as bright as the fanciful painted wooden bee hovering above the word positive on the back wall. True Food’s theme may seem forced, but it’s in the business of providing vibrant, healthful food. (It was founded by the anti-inflammatory nutrition expert Andrew Weil and restaurateur Sam Fox.) The global menu is impressive and includes the most sublime fish tacos I’ve ever had; bold red chile noodles with shiitakes and cashews; and a charred cauliflower appetizer featuring dates, tahini, and harissa—which is as delicious as it is intriguing. Brilliant teas, juices, sustainable wines, and craft beer enhance the eat-well, be-well vibe.

120 Broadway Ln., (925) 952-7314, truefoodkitchen.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.–Sun.