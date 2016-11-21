Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Best Holiday Gift Guide

Wood, clay, metal, and glass. These gorgeous, handmade gifts created in the workshops of East Bay artisans will be keepsakes your loved ones can cherish for generations.

by Lauren Bonney

Published:

NOMAglass, Water Series bowls $40 each.// Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Glass

NOMAglass, Oakland
Michael Spiegelhalter has used recycled glass bottles, old windowpanes, and even traffic light lenses to create his pieces. “I make it up as I go along,” he says. “There are moments of utter frustration that I have to work through. But I really love that: To create something and have some kind of end result, without pushing the piece too hard—it’s all controlled chaos.” These pieces from his Water Series collection are inspired by shadows found on the bottom of the pool. noma.glass.

 

 

 

 

Lindsay Art Glass, Clockwise from blue jar: Lapis clouds ginger jar $175, Small autumn vase $110, One-of-a-kind cane bowl $375. // Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Lindsay Art Glass, Benicia
Straight out of high school, David Lindsay wandered into a hot shop and never looked back. “I really just fell into glassblowing. I went into a shop with a bunch of hippies blowing glass, and that was it.” Now, 40 years later, he owns Lindsay Art Glass studios, where he will also help you blow your own glass ornament. lindsayartglass.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Melanie Abrantes Designs, clockwise from top: Spoon carving kit $89, Cork and wood bowls Small, $48 Large, $74, Cherry and cork canister Small, $156 Medium, $196, Buckeye burl vase $75, Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Wood

Melanie Abrantes Designs, Oakland
After a brief career in graphic design, Melanie Abrantes turned her wood turning passion into a business. “I enjoyed working with my hands way more. And it’s really nice that there is a lot of support for handmade right now.” Her modern and sleek designs set her apart, as does her use of cork. “I’m half Portuguese, and after visiting family in Portugal and seeing cork everywhere, I knew I wanted to turn with it, and introduce it into the American marketplace in an elevated way.” melanieabrantes.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jacques Blumer, left to right: Coast live oak $550 California black walnut $400 Bottle stoppers $35. // Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Jacques Blumer, Moraga
Jacques Blumer turned his first bowl in high school wood shop. “Forty years later, I turned my second bowl, and it drew me back in.” After a career as a health care executive, he wanted to do something artistic. “For people with less tangible careers, doing something like [wood turning] is very meaningful.” Blumer also teaches at high schools in the area and at the Mt. Diablo Adult Program. “When I look at trees, I can tell what part will work. I can see what will look beautiful,” he says. turnedwoodgallery.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

David M Bowman Studio, Back to front: Very large $370 Sorta large $270 Large $210 Medium $170 Extra small $90. // Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Metal

David M Bowman Studio, Berkeley
David Bowman studied aerospace engineering in college but was inspired to create pieces of art rather than work on airplanes after visiting museums in Europe. “I like that I can build something right away and have a product to hold,” says the self-taught metalworker, who heats metal with a torch and applies chemicals that turn the metal different colors.
davidmbowman.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crown Nine, clockwise from top right ring: Ridge ring, satin $200, Oval necklace $500, Claw necklace $145, Sand cuff (in silver) $300, Element earrings (in brass) $95. // Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Crown Nine, Oakland
Kate Ellen wants her pieces to feel handmade and to look as if each is part of an archaeological find that’s been unearthed. Her jewelry embraces irregularities and is rich in texture. “I like to just play and experiment with a process, technique, and material,” she says. “There’s this mental state I experience, and there’s this incredible flow, without time or space. It’s not happiness but more like contentment.” crown-nine.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheryl Wolff Ceramics, left to right: Orb bird feeder, weathered bronze glaze $90, Fern leaf birdhouse $90 // Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Clay

Cheryl Wolff Ceramics, Walnut Creek
“I’ve always been interested in clay, but I didn’t expect to love it,” says Cheryl Wolff, who started working with clay to make her own pottery. “If you have a passion and keep making, you will only get better, and then you have to put it out into the world,” she says. “I like making something that adds beauty to an environment, and adding something to the world and in the homes of people who like what I do.” cherylwolffgarden.etsy.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josie Jurczenia Clay, Bluebird/birch bottles Large, $85 Medium, $70 Pitcher $125 Ornaments $18. // Photography by James Carrière Styled by Jeanette Gutierrez

Josie Jurczenia Clay, Berkeley
Josie Jurczenia is inspired by vibrant Moroccan and Islamic textiles, and nature. “I think I have a short attention span and am constantly taking classes and changing styles, but my birch pieces are constant. I’ve done my birch pieces over and over and over again.” After retiring from a career in textile design and her children’s clothing company, Sweet Potatoes, Jurczenia decided to give clay a try. “I took a class at the Richmond Art Center and instantly loved it. I love the freedom of it, but have adopted many textile techniques and put them to use in clay,” she says. josiejurczenia.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event