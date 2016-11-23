Top December Events in the East Bay

Head to Livermore wine country for holiday fun in the vineyards; enjoy Irving Berlin’s classic musical at the Golden Gate Theatre; take a ride on Napa’s Santa Train.

By Rachelle Cihonski

Outdoor

Bah Humbug 5K

12/3 Join the city of San Ramon for this 5K run and walk at the San Ramon Community Center. Come early for a pre-race warm up with Crunch Fitness. sanramon.ca.gov.

Wine

Holidays in the Vineyards

12/3–12/4 Head to Livermore wine country for holiday fun. Concannon Vineyards’ winter wonderland includes free wine tasting if you bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots; and Retzlaff Winery’s holiday open house hosts a food truck, arts and crafts, live music, fire pits, and more. lvwine.org.

Literary

Cal Peternell at Rakestraw Books

12/8 The Chez Panisse chef visits the Danville bookstore to talk about his new cookbook, A Recipe for Cooking. rakestrawbooks.com.

Food and Drink

Santa Beer Crawl

12/10 Don your Santa suit, and sample hand-crafted beers from around the East Bay at this beer crawl through downtown Martinez. santabeercrawl.com

Theater

A Christmas Carol

12/8-12/18 Center Rep performs this Christmas classic about ghosts, redemption, and second chances at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. centerrep.org.

Comedy

Madwoman in the Volvo

12/13-1/15/2017 NPR’s Sandra Tsing Loh talks middle-age, menopause, and motherhood onstage at Berkeley Rep in this three-woman show (featuring Shannon Holt and Caroline Aaron) that starts with Loh’s spontaneous trip to Burning Man. berkeleyrep.org.

Literary

Michael Chabon at Rakestraw Books

12/16 In November, we highlighted the Pulitzer Prize–winner’s latest novel, Moonglow. This month, catch the Berkeley resident in Danville discussing his book, which recounts stories from his grandfather. rakestrawbooks.com.

Theater

Peter and the Wolf

12/20–12/21 The California Symphony performs Prokofiev’s tale narrated by Rita Moreno at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lesherartscenter.org.

Food and Wine

Lights of Livermore Holiday Tour

12/9-12/22 Concannon Vineyard and the Livermore Wine Trolley host a private tour that begins at the winery for an hour long private wine tasting and light bites, followed by an hour long trolley ride to view Livermore’s best holiday light displays. concannonvineyard.com.

Family Fun

Santa Train

Through 12/29 The Napa Valley Wine Train transforms into an interactive and musical ride to Santa’s Workshop during the winter season, with visits from Santa’s helpers, hot chocolate, cookies, and more fun for kids and grown-ups alike. winetrain.com.

Musical

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

12/14–12/24 The stage adaptation of the beloved holiday film comes to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre. Watch as a song-and-dance team falls for a talented sister act at a charming Vermont inn, and sing along to Irving Berlin’s classic tunes. shnsf.com.

Art

Cut Up/Cut Out

12/18-3/5/2017 Explore the ancient method of decorative piercing and cutting using a range of mediums—from wood to rubber to cloth—at this exhibit at the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek. bedfordgallery.org.

Pop Culture

Moana

11/23 Hayward-raised Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joins a stellar cast for the new Disney movie, Moana, in theaters November 23. Johnson voices the demigod Maui, who guides a young island girl across the Pacific on her quest to become a master wayfinder like her ancestors. disney.com.

Nutcracker Three Ways

Follow Clara on her journey with the Nutcracker as they face the Rat King, delight in the Sugar Plum Fairy, and travel through the Land of Sweets at these Bay Area performances of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Valley Dance Theatre

When: December 10–18

Where: Bankhead Theater, Livermore

Fun fact: This troupe has entertained audiences for more than 35 years and performed for roughly 5,000 people last year. valleydancetheatre.com.

San Francisco Ballet

When: December 10–29

Where: War Memorial Opera House, San Francisco

Fun fact: The American premiere of Nutcracker was at the War Memorial Opera House on Christmas Eve, 1944. sfballet.org.

Oakland Ballet Company

When: December 17–18

Where: Paramount Theatre, Oakland

Do this: On December 11, kick off the holiday at the Land of Sweets Tea Party, at the Berkeley City Club, where guests will also meet members of the Oakland cast.

oaklandballet.org. —Lauren Bonney