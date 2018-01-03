New: Ikoi

Photo by Ikoi Yelp.com

Chef Koji Yamauchi’s hamachi carpaccio glistens with lime and truffle oil. His salmon crudo is seasoned with virgin olive oil and yuzu kosho, a citrusy, lightly fermented chili paste. And the tuna tartare bound with shio koji (a malted rice seasoning) is capped with a blanket of avocado. You won’t find a deep-fat fryer or stove at Ikoi. Order the special bluefin toro, a decorous chest containing four raw preparations. It’s a bit ironic that such elegant and delectable presentations are served in a former bakery whose diminutive, blinding-white tables and chairs remain. (There is a classier, semiprivate room in the back.) Happily, Yamauchi and partner Matsumi Sakai, who both operated Koji’s in Danville for seven years, have the good sense—and taste—to make it work.

1632 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 476-5001, ikoiwc.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun. 13$$$