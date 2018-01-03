Edit ModuleShow Tags

New: Ikoi



Published:

Photo by Ikoi Yelp.com

Chef Koji Yamauchi’s hamachi carpaccio glistens with lime and truffle oil. His salmon crudo is seasoned with virgin olive oil and yuzu kosho, a citrusy, lightly fermented chili paste. And the tuna tartare bound with shio koji (a malted rice seasoning) is capped with a blanket of avocado. You won’t find a deep-fat fryer or stove at Ikoi. Order the special bluefin toro, a decorous chest containing four raw preparations. It’s a bit ironic that such elegant and delectable presentations are served in a former bakery whose diminutive, blinding-white tables and chairs remain. (There is a classier, semiprivate room in the back.) Happily, Yamauchi and partner Matsumi Sakai, who both operated Koji’s in Danville for seven years, have the good sense—and taste—to make it work.
1632 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 476-5001, ikoiwc.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun. 13$$$

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags