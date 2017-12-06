Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recipe: Ham It Up

Feed your hungry holiday guests with this simple-yet-delicious Whole 30–approved meal from local food blogger Michelle Smith.



Published:

Fig and Bourbon–Glazed Ham

• 1 cup fig preserves

• 1 orange, juiced

• 1/4 cup bourbon

• 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary

• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• An 8-pund ham

• Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 325°F. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add fig preserves, orange juice, bourbon, chopped rosemary, chili powder, and salt. Continually stir ingredients as they simmer and reduce, for about 10 minutes.

Once fig glaze has reduced and thickened, spread it over ham, making sure to get it into every nook and cranny.

Place ham on a roasting pan, and bake 15 minutes for every pound (approximately 2 hours for an 8-pound ham).

When ham is done cooking, remove it from the oven, and let cool prior to serving. Serve with Dijon mustard on the side.

Look for Smith’s new Whole 30–endorsed cookbook, The Whole Smiths Good Food Cookbook: Delicious Real Food Recipes for All Year Long, out June 5, 2018. thewholesmiths.com.

