Say Cheese

Indulge in these delicious Northern California cheeses.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Clockwise from top: Mt. Tam, Herb Chabis, Midnight Moon, and Bay Blue.

Photo by Mitch Tobias

Mt. Tam

Cowgirl Creamery
A triple-cream cow’s milk cheese with a soft buttery taste and a slightly earthy mushroom flavor; pairs with roasted figs and almonds, other dried fruits, and a dry Sauvignon Blanc or champagne.

 

Herb Chabis 

Laura Chenel’s Chèvre
A fresh goat cheese with a creamy consistency and bright, citrusy notes complemented by an herbaceous finish; pairs with crudités, slices of toasted baguette, fresh apples and apricots, and a dry rosé or California red wine.

 

Midnight Moon

Cypress Grove 
An aged goat cheese with a nutty and buttery flavor up front and caramel finish; pairs with fig jam, seeded crackers, and dark stouts or Belgian tripels.

 

Bay Blue

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company 
A mild pungency and a fudgelike texture that finishes on a salted caramel note; pairs with dried fruit, honey, and port or barrel-aged scotch.

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
