Say Cheese

Indulge in these delicious Northern California cheeses.

By Lauren Bonney

Clockwise from top: Mt. Tam, Herb Chabis, Midnight Moon, and Bay Blue. Photo by Mitch Tobias

Mt. Tam

Cowgirl Creamery

A triple-cream cow’s milk cheese with a soft buttery taste and a slightly earthy mushroom flavor; pairs with roasted figs and almonds, other dried fruits, and a dry Sauvignon Blanc or champagne.

Herb Chabis

Laura Chenel’s Chèvre

A fresh goat cheese with a creamy consistency and bright, citrusy notes complemented by an herbaceous finish; pairs with crudités, slices of toasted baguette, fresh apples and apricots, and a dry rosé or California red wine.

Midnight Moon

Cypress Grove

An aged goat cheese with a nutty and buttery flavor up front and caramel finish; pairs with fig jam, seeded crackers, and dark stouts or Belgian tripels.

Bay Blue

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

A mild pungency and a fudgelike texture that finishes on a salted caramel note; pairs with dried fruit, honey, and port or barrel-aged scotch.