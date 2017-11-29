Top December Events in the East Bay

Food, festivals and fun events fill the month with holiday spirit.

Outdoors

Lighted Yacht Parade

12/2 Witness a spectacular sight when elaborately lit and decorated boats parade down the estuary between Oakland and Alameda to benefit Oakland Firefighters Random Acts and the Alameda County Community Food Bank. lightedyachtparade.com.

Wine

Holidays in the Vineyards

12/2–12/3 Livermore Valley wineries will display their holiday spirit, with decorated tasting rooms, special wines, guest vendors, and winter-themed activities. lvwine.org.

Festival

Snow Day in the Gourmet Ghetto

12/3 The Snow Queen presides over this free event in which real snow is brought to Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley. Families can also enjoy pony rides, crafts, and plenty of shopping. anotherbullwinkelshow.com.

Free Movie

The Polar Express

12/14 Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book The Polar Express comes to life at the Orinda Theatre. Reuniting with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks voices five different characters in this Christmas-themed adventure. lamorindatheatres.com.

Dance

The Hard Nut

12/14–12/23 Mark Morris’ gleeful take on The Nutcracker makes its long-awaited return to Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley. Based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffmann and featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this dance performance reinvents the classic holiday ballet. calperformances.org.

Theater

A Lemony Snicket Holiday

12/23 Head to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek to see the California Symphony perform The Composer Is Dead, a musical murder mystery written by popular children’s author Daniel Handler (aka Lemony Snicket) and narrated by Broadway star Manoel Felciano. californiasymphony.org.

Dance

The Nutcracker

12/23–12/24 For a more traditional take on a seasonal classic, don’t miss this elegant performance by the Oakland Ballet Company, featuring the musical talents of the Oakland Symphony and the beautiful art deco facade of the Paramount Theatre. oaklandballet.org.

Last-Minute Gifts

Procrastinated on your holiday shopping? Have no fear: The Bay Area offers plenty of chances to find that perfect handmade gift for a loved one at its many seasonal craft fairs. Here are a few of our favorites.

12/2–12/3 BG Craft Fest

Local makers and designers come together for this two-day festival of artisanal crafts and goods at Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery. Purchase tickets in advance for seasonal, hands-on workshops with select artists. bedfordgallery.org.

12/2–12/3 Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair

This annual fair at the Muir Beach Community Center—which features approximately 40 artists and their carefully crafted wares—also offers stunning views of the beach and ocean. muirbeachartsfair.com.

12/16–12/17 Craneway Crafts Fair

Benefiting KPFA Radio, this craft fair showcases work by more than 200 exhibitors, who offer everything from clothing to candles at the Craneway Pavilion along the Richmond waterfront. Check out handmade wares while enjoying live music. cranewaycraftsfair.com.