Update: Babushka Russian Deli and Restaurant

Photo by Babushka Russian Deli and Restaurant Yelp.com

Having shared a tiny strip mall with George’s Giant Hamburger for the last 21 years, this exceptional Russian restaurant will forgive you if you’ve overlooked it. But this year, after turning its ostentatious dining room into a colorful bistro and bar with an adjacent courtyard, Babushka is ready for prime time. Stop by first to visit Leo Malkov’s Russian deli, with its heady variety of uncommon condiments and fresh-packed salads, smoked fish and assorted charcuterie, Bulgarian cheeses, and Russian wines. Then, return for a taste of his talented son Zoriy’s cooking at the restaurant: His menu features tender meat and vegetarian dumplings, crisp and moist chicken Kiev, fork-tender short rib beef stroganoff, and refined renditions of Russian classics such as lagman and golubtsy. The shredded beet salad with champagne vinaigrette and smetana—a Russian-style sour cream—is a revelation, and almost as rich and sweet as Babushka’s old-world cakes and pastries. Bonus: Accomplished catering services.

1475 Newell Ave., (925) 210-0779, babushkawc.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sat. 23$$$