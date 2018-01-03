Update: Meritage

Photo by Meritage Yelp.com

There was fanfare galore when the Claremont Club and Spa reimagined its fine-dining restaurant, Jordan’s, as Meritage in 2010. But the wine-focused menu, offering 18 dishes in half or full portions (I tried seven), failed to wow. Happily, after chef Joey Hattendorf’s quiet arrival earlier this year, celebration is in order. The new steak-centric menu—which includes rosy local veal, a supple lamb rib eye, and Japanese wagyu sold by the ounce—fits the century-old dining room’s grandeur (two-story-high ceilings, plush booths, and panoramic views of the San Francisco skyline). Stunningly presented appetizers were boldly seasoned but didn’t overwhelm: Lush steak tartare came with smoky grilled bread; grilled octopus was spiked with chorizo; and the seared ahi’s jolt of jalapeño was mellowed by ripe mango. Meritage’s bar and lounge—where a wagyu burger and fried-chicken sandwich are on offer—is simply the classiest spot for an old-fashioned in the East Bay.

41 Tunnel Rd., (510) 549-8510, claremontresort.com. Dinner Wed.–Sun., breakfast daily. 24$$$$