Update: Meritage



Published:

Photo by Meritage Yelp.com

There was fanfare galore when the Claremont Club and Spa reimagined its fine-dining restaurant, Jordan’s, as Meritage in 2010. But the wine-focused menu, offering 18 dishes in half or full portions (I tried seven), failed to wow. Happily, after chef Joey Hattendorf’s quiet arrival earlier this year, celebration is in order. The new steak-centric menu—which includes rosy local veal, a supple lamb rib eye, and Japanese wagyu sold by the ounce—fits the century-old dining room’s grandeur (two-story-high ceilings, plush booths, and panoramic views of the San Francisco skyline). Stunningly presented appetizers were boldly seasoned but didn’t overwhelm: Lush steak tartare came with smoky grilled bread; grilled octopus was spiked with chorizo; and the seared ahi’s jolt of jalapeño was mellowed by ripe mango. Meritage’s bar and lounge—where a wagyu burger and fried-chicken sandwich are on offer—is simply the classiest spot for an old-fashioned in the East Bay.
41 Tunnel Rd., (510) 549-8510, claremontresort.com. Dinner Wed.–Sun., breakfast daily. 24$$$$

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
