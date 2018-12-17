Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

A Palo Alto Weekend Pick-Me-Up

Offering everything from outdoor fun to eclectic eats to posh accommodations, this Silicon Valley city makes for a unique trip.

By Fran Miller

Published:

Though it’s known as the world's epicenter of innovation and technology, Palo Alto is not necessarily regarded as a vacation spot. But it should be. Just a quick drive from the East Bay—but a world unto itself—Palo Alto buzzes with a palpable energy and entrepreneurial spirit that makes for a fun weekend getaway. Cruise the beautiful Stanford University campus, hike The Dish trail, tour lush gardens, or simply relax in the comfort of a luxurious hotel suite where your every food and drink wish awaits.

Relax in a private cabana by the rooftop pool and hot tub at The Clement, an all-inclusive boutique hotel.

For that upscale respite, head to The Clement—an under-the-radar boutique hotel favored by venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, who fill its 23 posh rooms on weekdays. Weekend R&R guests receive the same white-glove, all-inclusive treatment. Yes, you read that right: All your food and drinks are included with the room price, as is the in-room mini-fridge stocked with your favorite snacks and beverages. (Before their stay, guests complete a questionnaire about their preferences, and voila, said faves are waiting upon arrival.) An open kitchen also offers freshly baked cookies and a freezer stocked with artisanal ice-cream cups. You can even enjoy a charcuterie plate poolside on the rooftop patio, or sip a martini by the fireplace in the central living room. The place simply rocks—literally. Proprietor Clement Chen is a collector of guitars, several of which are on display in the hotel’s central areas. theclementpaloalto.com.

For those seeking a retreat just outside of Palo Alto, Menlo Park’s new Facebook-adjacent Hotel Nia offers another great lodging option. The utilitarian business park location belies its whimsical and playful aesthetic. A lush garden courtyard filled with unique seating areas leads to a large, cabana-flanked infinity pool and hot tub. Creative, custom artworks surprise and delight. Lobby restaurant and bar Porta Blu serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes that pair perfectly with the array of craft cocktails. hotelnia.com.

Get a bird's-eye view of Palo Alto from atop Hoover Tower.

After checking in, start your Palo Alto tour by getting a bird’s-eye view; the Stanford campus’ Hoover Tower observation platform affords a spectacular vantage point. Lafayette Reservoir devotees might also enjoy a hike around The Dish, named for Stanford Research Institute’s 150-foot-diameter hilltop radio telescope. One of the South Bay’s most popular trails, it is hilly and well paved, and the reward includes additional panoramic views of the Stanford campus and the Bay Area. alltrails.com.

For something less strenuous, explore the stately traditional homes, beautiful gardens, and wide, tree-canopied streets of Steve Jobs’ former neighborhood, Crescent Park. Or, head down University Avenue to discover local boutiques, restaurants, and HanaHaus—a 15,000-square-foot community workspace where Silicon Valley creatives gather to socialize and share ideas. (Bonus: The Peninsula’s first Blue Bottle Coffee outpost is located inside too.) hanahaus.com.

The Stanford campus boasts 20 major works in the Rodin Sculpture Garden, adjacent to the Cantor Arts Center. Photo by Edna Takeda Geller.

You can also wander through the gloriously landscaped, 2.5–acre Gamble Gardens and the historic house at 1431 Waverley Street (free entry), or visit Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center to admire collections spanning 5,000 years, including one of the largest exhibitions of Rodin bronze statues outside of Paris—200 works in all. Admission to the Cantor galleries, gardens, and café is free. gamblegarden.org, museum.stanford.edu.

Those needing some retail therapy can browse the high-end shops at Town and Country Village and Stanford Shopping Center, where people-watching is equally entertaining. (Note that guests of The Clement have access to a complimentary Stanford Shopping Center style advisor, special discounts, and car pick-up service.) tandcvillage.com, simon.com/mall/stanford-shopping-center.

For sustenance, try local faves such as Vino Enoteca, a rustic yet modern Italian restaurant and bar specialzing in soul-warming food and drink. Other top dining spots include Rangoon Ruby, a rumored Mark Zuckerberg hangout that dishes up Burmese cuisine, and stylish bistro Bird Dog, which serves an amazing ponzu-filled grilled avocado. vinoenoteca.com, ragoonruby.com, birddogpa.com.

With luxe hotels, excellent food, outdoor and cultural activities, and great shopping—not to mention the air of innovative creativity—Palo Alto offers a unique ambience that's bound to inspire any visitor. 

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: December 13–19

Watch a holiday classic; wrap up for a wintery meteor shower; lace up those ice skates in Old Oakland; and more fun events in the East Bay.

Top Tickets: December 6–12

A Dickens classic, suds and Santas, a children’s choir performance, and more are what’s in store this week.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

The Slanted Door Comes to San Ramon

First Bite: Brisket to Die For

Diablo Dish: Co Nam Brings Rustic Vietnamese to Oakland

Diablo Dish: Oakland International Airport’s Dining Scene Gets a Face-Lift

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.

On Broadway

The Diablo Regional Arts Association hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, where approximately 500 guests enjoyed performances by Bay Area theater stars, music by The Flaming O’s, delicious fare crafted by Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, and Wente Vineyards wines. The event raised more than $350,000 to support the Lesher Center’s arts-education and artistic excellence initiatives.

An Evening at the Bistro

Lindsay Wildlife Experience supporters came together at Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in Walnut Creek for this ninth annual charity event, which raised more than $78,000 for the center’s wildlife rehabilitation and education programs. The alfresco soiree included gourmet food, local wines, and live and silent auctions.

Music and Margaritas

Concord’s Monument Impact held its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring cocktails, festive tunes, and mouthwatering food from 10 local restaurants specializing in Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Cuban cuisine. The nonprofit organization provides assistance for low-income immigrants and refugees living in the East Bay.

JDRF Summer Classic

The JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Greater Bay Area Chapter hosted its 13th annual Summer Classic and Backswing Bash at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, raising more than $500,000 for type 1 diabetes research. The daylong event comprised a golf tournament, libations, live and silent auctions, a dinner party, and dancing under the stars.

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook