Ginger Molasses Cookie Recipe from Dan Floyd

Tie on your apron and heat up the oven, because it’s time for some holiday baking.

There’s nothing like the smell of fresh-baked cookies wafting through the house to get the whole family in the holiday spirit. Enter Livermore baker Dan Floyd, of Dan Good Cookies, who turned his decade-long confectionary passion into a bona fide business in 2016. Here, Floyd offers his seasonal twist on a ginger molasses cookie to help keep your winter days merry and bright.

Oh, Snap!

4½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups unsalted butter, chilled

1½ cups granulated sugar (plus extra for rolling)

½ cup molasses

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 350°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine flour, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, baking soda, and salt in a bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, beat together butter and 1½ cups of sugar until mixture is ​homogeneous and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Add molasses and mix until fully combined. Add eggs, then scrape butter mixture from sides of bowl. Beat together until evenly mixed. Add flour mixture and combine until flour disappears. (Add flour a little bit at a time if working with a smaller bowl.) For each cookie, scoop approximately 2¼ tablespoons of dough, roll dough ball in remaining sugar, and press it down lightly onto baking sheet.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies lose their shine and barely jiggle when the cookie sheet is shaken. When baking sheet is cool enough to touch, place cookies on a clean surface or wire rack to cool completely. (Tip: Eat some warm ones for quality control.)

Don’t feel like baking? Find Dan Good Cookies at the Dublin and Livermore farmers markets, select Safeway stores, or online at dangoodcookies.com.

Floyd’s Baking Tips:

1. For best results, use a stand mixer.

2. For consistent cookies, use a food-disher or ice-cream scoop to scoop your cookie dough. Floyd recommends using a size 30, which makes a 1.5-ounce cookie.

3. If your cookies are coming out flat, don’t press them down. If they still come out flat, chill the dough balls thoroughly before baking.

4. If you prefer soft cookies, shorten the baking time; if you want them crispy, feel free to bake them for longer.

5. As the cookies sit, the flavors develop. You may find you like them more the day after they’re baked.