Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ginger Molasses Cookie Recipe from Dan Floyd

Tie on your apron and heat up the oven, because it’s time for some holiday baking.



Published:

Dan Good Cookies crafts an impressive lineup of treats, including seasonal and low-gluten options. Photo by Mitch Tobias.

There’s nothing like the smell of fresh-baked cookies wafting through the house to get the whole family in the holiday spirit. Enter Livermore baker Dan Floyd, of Dan Good Cookies, who turned his decade-long confectionary passion into a bona fide business in 2016. Here, Floyd offers his seasonal twist on a ginger molasses cookie to help keep your winter days merry and bright.

 

Oh, Snap!

4½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups unsalted butter, chilled

1½ cups granulated sugar (plus extra for rolling)

½ cup molasses

2 eggs

 

Preheat oven to 350°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine flour, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, baking soda, and salt in a bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, beat together butter and 1½ cups of sugar until mixture is ​homogeneous and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Add molasses and mix until fully combined. Add eggs, then scrape butter mixture from sides of bowl. Beat together until evenly mixed. Add flour mixture and combine until flour disappears. (Add flour a little bit at a time if working with a smaller bowl.) For each cookie, scoop approximately 2¼ tablespoons of dough, roll dough ball in remaining sugar, and press it down lightly onto baking sheet.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies lose their shine and barely jiggle when the cookie sheet is shaken. When baking sheet is cool enough to touch, place cookies on a clean surface or wire rack to cool completely. (Tip: Eat some warm ones for quality control.)

Don’t feel like baking? Find Dan Good Cookies at the Dublin and Livermore farmers markets, select Safeway stores, or online at dangoodcookies.com.

 

Floyd’s Baking Tips:

1. For best results, use a stand mixer.

2. For consistent cookies, use a food-disher or ice-cream scoop to scoop your cookie dough. Floyd recommends using a size 30, which makes a 1.5-ounce cookie.

3. If your cookies are coming out flat, don’t press them down. If they still come out flat, chill the dough balls thoroughly before baking.

4. If you prefer soft cookies, shorten the baking time; if you want them crispy, feel free to bake them for longer.

5. As the cookies sit, the flavors develop. You may find you like them more the day after they’re baked.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: November 22–28

This week run a 5K on Turkey Day, light up an old tree, rock out to some legendary tunes, and more.

Top Tickets: November 15–21

A book talk, crazy acrobatics, a Christmas ballet, and more headline this week in the Bay.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Puesto Prepares for Concord Opening

City Center Bishop Ranch Opens in San Ramon

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Diablo Dish: Mixiote Pops Up in Oakland

Thanksgiving Cali-Style

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.

On Broadway

The Diablo Regional Arts Association hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, where approximately 500 guests enjoyed performances by Bay Area theater stars, music by The Flaming O’s, delicious fare crafted by Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, and Wente Vineyards wines. The event raised more than $350,000 to support the Lesher Center’s arts-education and artistic excellence initiatives.

An Evening at the Bistro

Lindsay Wildlife Experience supporters came together at Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in Walnut Creek for this ninth annual charity event, which raised more than $78,000 for the center’s wildlife rehabilitation and education programs. The alfresco soiree included gourmet food, local wines, and live and silent auctions.

Music and Margaritas

Concord’s Monument Impact held its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring cocktails, festive tunes, and mouthwatering food from 10 local restaurants specializing in Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Cuban cuisine. The nonprofit organization provides assistance for low-income immigrants and refugees living in the East Bay.

JDRF Summer Classic

The JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Greater Bay Area Chapter hosted its 13th annual Summer Classic and Backswing Bash at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, raising more than $500,000 for type 1 diabetes research. The daylong event comprised a golf tournament, libations, live and silent auctions, a dinner party, and dancing under the stars.

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook