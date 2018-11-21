Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top December Events in the East Bay

See John Legend perform in Oakland; head to Livermore for holiday fun in the vineyards; watch renditions of The Nutcracker; and more.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

John Legend

Photo courtesy of Another Planet Entertainment

Wine

Holidays in the Vineyards
12/1–12/2 Wineries in Livermore Valley are serving up more than just sips of vino the first weekend of December: Their tasting rooms are decorated for the season, and many are offering holiday music, arts and crafts, and more special attractions for the enjoyment of their oenophile guests. lvwine.org.

 

Theater

A Christmas Carol
12/6–12/16 Charles Dickens’ holiday classic returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. Critics have called Center REP’s annual family-friendly production—which promises both timeless details and new surprises this year—“the Christmas Carol to see in the Bay Area.” centerrep.org.

 

Dance

Custodians of Beauty
12/7–12/9 Choreographer Pavel Zuštiak and his New York–based Palissimo Company make their Bay Area debut at Zellerbach Playhouse in Berkeley with this immersive, dynamic piece, created in response to a 2009 speech by Pope Benedict XVI. calperformances.org.

 

Ballet

The Nutcracker
12/8–12/16; 12/22–12/23 This tale of wooden princes, evil rat kings, and sugarplum fairies dazzles on two East Bay stages this year. Valley Dance Theatre performs at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater earlier in the month; then, Oakland Ballet Company brings to life Artistic Director Graham Lustig’s vision at the Paramount Theatre just before Christmas. valleydance​theatre.com, oaklandballet.org.

 

Movie

Movie
12/13 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In December, relive iconic holiday moments by watching the 1940s-set A Christmas Story. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Film/Music

The Snowman
12/15–12/16 A perennial favorite event, the Diablo Symphony Orchestra accompanies this silent film with a live score at the Diablo Valley College Performing Arts Center in Pleasant Hill. Don’t miss the holiday sing-along after the movie ends. diablosymphony.org.

 

Music

John Legend
12/21–12/22 After winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, what’s left to do but release a Christmas album? That’s the path John Legend has taken, and he’s performing those holiday hits at Oakland’s Fox Theater. thefoxoakland.com.

 

Comedy

Big Fat Year-End Kiss-Off Comedy Show XXVI
12/27, 12/29 Political satirist Will Durst returns to Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts and Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center with his annual comedic retrospective. Using stand-up, improv, and sketches, Durst takes a look back at 2018. lesherartscenter​.org, firehousearts.org.

 

Astronomy

Slumber With the Stars
12/29 This family night at Chabot Space and Science Center transforms the museum into a giant slumber party. Learn about the history of modern astronomy, look through the high-powered telescopes, and enjoy planetarium shows at this all-night event (dinner and breakfast included). chabotspace.org.

 

Family

Alice in Wonderland
12/30 From the Cheshire Cat soaring through the air to the towering Caterpillar, DLUX Puppets’ Alice in Wonderland is filled with the wonder and whimsy of the original book. See the spectacle at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. lvpac.org

 

Faces

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.

On Broadway

The Diablo Regional Arts Association hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, where approximately 500 guests enjoyed performances by Bay Area theater stars, music by The Flaming O’s, delicious fare crafted by Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, and Wente Vineyards wines. The event raised more than $350,000 to support the Lesher Center’s arts-education and artistic excellence initiatives.

An Evening at the Bistro

Lindsay Wildlife Experience supporters came together at Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in Walnut Creek for this ninth annual charity event, which raised more than $78,000 for the center’s wildlife rehabilitation and education programs. The alfresco soiree included gourmet food, local wines, and live and silent auctions.

Music and Margaritas

Concord’s Monument Impact held its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring cocktails, festive tunes, and mouthwatering food from 10 local restaurants specializing in Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Cuban cuisine. The nonprofit organization provides assistance for low-income immigrants and refugees living in the East Bay.

JDRF Summer Classic

The JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Greater Bay Area Chapter hosted its 13th annual Summer Classic and Backswing Bash at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, raising more than $500,000 for type 1 diabetes research. The daylong event comprised a golf tournament, libations, live and silent auctions, a dinner party, and dancing under the stars.

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.

Eat Real Festival

This popular Oakland fest drew droves of foodies who craved street eats and sweets from more than 50 of the Bay Area’s finest food purveyors—plus cocktails, wine, and craft beer from various local vendors. Benefiting the Food Craft Institute, the three-day extravaganza in Jack London Square also featured music, special culinary classes, and activities for kids.

15th Anniversary Celebration

The Monument Crisis Center feted its 15 years with a lively commemoration that featured delicious fare, drinks, and music at its Concord facility. In honor of the milestone, the organization also started a matching campaign to raise $15,000 for its numerous programs that support low-income families and individuals in Contra Costa County.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo hosted its signature fundraising gala at the China Wall formation in Mount Diablo State Park, garnering more than $460,000 for the preservation of open spaces. More than 500 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, wine, entertainment, and auctions while taking in majestic views.

Day in the Park

Ellie Mae Classic

Professional golfers, local celebrities, and athletes—such as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry—competed at this annual golf tournament held at the TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward. Hosted by the Pleasanton-based mortgage software company Ellie Mae, the weeklong event raised roughly $150,000 for several charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which offers education and development programs to underprivileged students around the Bay Area.
