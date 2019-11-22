Alamo Kitchen Remodel

A new pantry on one side of the center post and built-in credenza and wine fridge on the other side allowed for more functionality around the unusual octagon shaped kitchen. Photography by Mark Gebhardt

The owners of this unique octagon-shaped kitchen love their home constructed from three small octagon houses. Fortunate enough to have a beautiful, tree-lined view surrounding their property, the owners wanted to allow as much natural light into their space as possible—bring the outdoors in, so to speak.

The design team had to get creative when implementing an open floor plan to incorporate the slab floor and central post. The solution was to design a large pantry around the post, which included a small bar and refrigerator, over and under cabinet storage, and plenty of open shelving. The back side of the pantry was designed with a built-in credenza and large wine fridge, providing more functional space and modern amenities to improve the room flow. The piece de resistance of this kitchen remodel is the oversize, classic chimney hood vent made of oxidized bronze, which was challenging to create and install due to the existing ceiling beams.

Exposing and refinishing the existing slabfloor and installing white and see-through custom cabinetry alongside unique, contemporary light fixtures brightened up the space. Neutral tones were balanced with contrasting oversize countertops using Pietra Del Codosa soapstone from Talc in Brazil. The perimeter backsplash and countertops were topped with a White Macaubas Quartzite also quarried from Brazil. These two slab materials come together perfectly to give character and drama to the tone-on-tone kitchen— making the space anything but boring.

Executed deliberately and stunningly, this design with its meticulous finishes gives the owners a modern aesthetic with clean lines, so the space feels expansive and the views are the focal point.

