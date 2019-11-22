In Memoriam: Marilyn Rivera

A life lived to its fullest, one never to be forgotten.

Marilyn Rivera ( 1954 – Forever )

We at Diablo Publications are saddened by the recent passing of our dear friend and colleague Marilyn Rivera.

Marilyn truly was one in a million, and her impact on Diablo, our community, and—most importantly—each of us is immeasurable.

Marilyn was an integral part of our company almost from our beginnings. She, along with her husband, Steven, led the charge in building Diablo Publications into a well-respected media company, and Marilyn was instrumental in the creation of our wonderful culture. She was passionate about our team and our clients, many of whom became longtime friends.

Marilyn was committed to producing great magazines and asking the very best from everyone here, always starting with herself.

We loved her loyalty, her honesty, her wisdom, and her directness. With Marilyn, you always knew what you got. She was compassionate and a lot of fun to be around. Marilyn loved to find the humor in life. You could count on her to tell a great story, followed by an eruption of from-the-gut laughter. Hearing that laugh and knowing she was in the house were always great comforts at our office.

Marilyn’s greatest passions were her beloved husband, Steven; her family; her friends; and her faithful dog, Zoe, who was always close at hand.

Marilyn’s soft spot for animals extended to children and to nature. She was happiest walking through the snow in Sun Valley, Idaho, with Steve and Zoe, or playing with the grandkids in the vineyard in Napa.

Marilyn, we will miss you and find it hard to imagine life without you. We take comfort that your great spirit will be with us, each and every day.