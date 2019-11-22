Edit ModuleShow Tags
Private Skies: Charter Flights From the East Bay

Commercial air travel got you down? Skip the stress and book a charter flight departing from Concord, Oakland, or other local airports.

By Esther Chapman

JSX passengers enjoy valet service in Oakland and free dedicated parking spots in Concord.

Photo courtesy of JSX

There’s nothing like heading home for the holidays: the warm embraces, happy reunions, treasured traditions … long TSA lines, delayed flights, baggage fees. Why not keep the fun and forgo the hassle by taking a charter flight from the East Bay directly to your destination?

Charter flights offer lightning-fast security checks, boarding, and deplaning, and no extra fees for assigned seats or baggage. Here are a few options that fly out of local airports.

 

Charter company: JSX

Local airports served: Concord (Buchanan Field) and Oakland

Available seats per plane: 30

Benefits: Easy parking, ample legroom, and free snacks and drinks (yes, even the cocktails).

Where they fly: From Concord to Burbank, with connections to Phoenix; from Oakland to Las Vegas, Burbank, Orange County, and Seattle.

Cost: Starting at $79 one way, with occasional eye-popping specials ($49 to Phoenix!).

To book: jsx.com.

 

Charter company: Premiere Aviation

Local airports served: Concord, Hayward, Livermore, and Oakland

Available seats per plane: 7

Benefit: Fastest way to get to smaller airports for a customized group or family adventure.

Where they fly: You choose, but typically anywhere the plane can go on one tank of gas.

Cost: $600 per hour, plus fuel and pilot fees. For instance, get to Truckee in 42 minutes with up to seven passengers for roughly $1,750 total, round-trip.

To book: Call (925) 788-9010 or email info@premiere-aviation.com.

 

Charter company: SurfAir

Local airport served: Oakland    

Available seats per plane: 8

Benefits: Book a scheduled flight minutes before departure, and seats are all window and aisle.

Where they fly: Burbank, Santa Barbara, Truckee.

Cost: Membership required (starting at $2,500 per year). Flight costs and accessibility depend on your membership level.

To book: Visit surfair.com to join, then book via the SurfAir app or website.

 

Chart Your Own Course

Can’t find a charter flight to match your needs? Try a private-plane booking service.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could hail a flight just like an Uber or Lyft? Voilà! Introducing BlackBird. This booking company’s app helps you find an available seat on a charter leaving from Concord or Oakland. Destinations include a variety of West Coast airports, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle. And prices can be very competitive: as low as $59 one way to Las Vegas and $79 to Phoenix or Seattle, though you’ll pay more for holidays and weekends. Planes fit four to nine passengers. To see what they offer, download the BlackBird app, or go to flyblackbird.com.

 

No Planes, but Trains and Automobiles

If you’re tired of the same old airplane routine, use one of these alternative means of transport and enjoy the journey.

Train: Amtrak offers comfortable and scenic routes from stations in Martinez, Emeryville, and Oakland. Consider the Coast Starlight route, which goes north to Seattle in about 22 hours, or south to Los Angeles in roughly 13, with many convenient stops along the way. Or mosey to the Midwest on the California Zephyr (last stop: Chicago—a little over two days away) via Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa. Trains have sleeper cars available, as well as a full-service dining car, children’s play area, and a sightseer lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal viewing. amtrak.com.

Ride-sharing: Go green and save some green (money, that is) using a long-distance ride-sharing app like Rdvouz or Ridesharing. Similar to Uber, you plug in your desired destination and see who might be able to either give you a ride or ride along with you to help pay for your gas. Just realize you’ll have to do your own vetting of the driver or passenger through their public profiles and some back-and-forth messaging to ensure your safety. rdvouz.com, ridesharing.com.

 

Faces

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo’s 18th annual fundraising gala, which took place in September in Mount Diablo State Park, was a tremendous success. Guests were taken up the mountain slopes for the evening; there, they enjoyed a three-course meal, live music, silent and live auctions, and amazing views along the China Wall. With about 480 community members and elected officials in attendance, the organization raised more than $516,000, which will allow it to continue its mission to preserve, restore, and defend the natural lands and wildlife habitats that are currently at risk.

LLS Charity Event

The Pivot Agency and Round Hill Country Club presented the 2019 Pivot LLS Tennis Tournament, a men’s and women’s doubles competition for country club members. (Nonmembers also donated to the cause.) All funds supported the Bay Area chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tails at Twilight

In an effort to continue to eliminate animal cruelty and provide educational programs, the East Bay SPCA hosted a fundraiser that featured an appearance by former KTVU news anchor Diane Dwyer, lots of food, premium wines and craft beers, a silent auction, casino games, facility tours, and the opportunity to meet shelter animals. The participating wineries and breweries included Calicraft Brewing Co. and Wood Family Vineyards.

Champions Gala

The Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California, a nonprofit medical facility located in Oakland, held its 11th yearly gala at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. The organization, which has provided free on-site health-care services to the East Bay’s uninsured and low-income residents since 2008, has a volunteer staff of over 50 physicians and nurses. This sold-out charity function was about recognizing these generous volunteers, giving moral support to the cause, and raising funds so the clinic can continue its lifesaving work.

World Diabetes Day Event

On October 10, Neiman Marcus in Walnut Creek hosted a panel that spoke about diabetes awareness and gave information about new technology and prevention tips. Attendees enjoyed wine from Wente Vineyards and food, which was provided by the Neiman Marcus Cafe.

Coming to the Rescue

More than 200 guests were in attendance for Contra Costa Humane Society’s (CCHS) gala fundraiser, enjoying food, music, and auctions while learning all about CCHS. Funds support programs and services that promote pet adoption and help provide for animals and their families in need.

Gourmet Gallop

Food and wine lovers took a self-guided stroll through downtown Walnut Creek and sampled bites from 18 participating eateries—including Torsap Thai Kitchen, Oke Poke, and Silk Road—at this yearly event. All proceeds benefit Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids).

Orinda Classic Car Show

The community’s automotive all-stars came together for the 15th year in a row to raise money for causes such as the Educational Foundation of Orinda, the Orinda Association’s Seniors Around Town transportation program, Orinda Parks and Recreation, arts, and the Orinda Historical Society. The weekend kicked off with a preshow party—which included dinner, libations, and dancing—at the new Orinda Arts and Garden Center. The next day, the show took place at Orinda Motors and featured an exhibit of classic Porsches and a second special display of vintage station wagons.

Summer Wine Festival

In August, Saint Mary’s College of California and its alumni association held their 15th annual summer festival in order to give financial assistance to students. The afternoon consisted of wine tasting, delicious food, and a lot of fun. Some of the wineries, breweries, and vendors in attendance included Canyon Club Brewery, Captain Vineyards, Michael’s Chocolates, and Wente Vineyards. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit student scholarships.

Day in the Park

In an effort to raise money for the Taylor Family Foundation, which provides financial and emotional aid for children in Northern California who are living with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, supporters gathered at Camp Arroyo in Livermore for the organization’s annual celebration. The event was a smashing success and included a wide selection of gourmet food, desserts, drinks, and silent and live auctions. Musical guest Brian Culbertson, an award-winning jazz musician known for hits such as “Always Remember” and “Colors of Love,” rocked the stage.
