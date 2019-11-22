Top December Events in the East Bay

Sip wine in Livermore; enjoy R&B music at Yoshi’s; catch a performance of A Christmas Carol; and more.

By Lauren Zilinskas

Original member D’Wayne Wiggins (center) fronts Tony! Toni! Toné! Photo courtesy of Yoshi’s

Film

Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-Along With Ted Neeley

12/3 Join Ted Neeley—who played the lead role in the 1973 Jesus Christ Superstar film—live at Livermore’s Vine Cinema and Alehouse for a sing-along to Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera, while watching the movie on the big screen. vinecinema.com.

Movie

Free Movie Night

12/12 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In December, get festive with the Griswold family in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. orindamovies.com.

Theater

Becky Nurse of Salem

12/12–1/26/20 Head to Berkeley Rep to see the world premiere of playwright Sarah Ruhl’s new work. This contemporary dark comedy follows Becky Nurse, a descendant of a woman executed in the Salem witch trials, on her venture to raise her granddaughter right and reconnect with an old flame. berkeleyrep.org.

Music

Tony! Toni! Toné!

12/13–12/15 The Oakland-bred R&B group returns to Yoshi’s for six shows this month. Reminisce about their ’80s days with the chart-topping single “Feels Good,” and revisit the ’90s with songs from the double-platinum album Sons of Soul. Opt for the meet-and-greet experience or standard tickets. yoshis.com.

Shopping

Girls Crushing It Winter Pop-Up

12/15 Check off your Christmas list while supporting young girls in business. The nonprofit Girls Crushing It’s annual crafts sale at the Lafayette Community Center showcases the products of kid entrepreneurs and teaches them about leadership and economics. girlscrushingit.org.

Comedy

Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII

12/27, 12/28 Will Durst and friends return to Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center and Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts to revisit 2019’s most notable news stories. Laugh at their hilarious improv, stand-up, and sketch-comedy spins on the biggest moments of the year. firehouse​arts.org, lesherartscenter.org.

Holiday Events

Songs of the Season

12/1, 12/8, 12/16 Enjoy classic holiday tunes from the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus at Berkeley’s Freight and Salvage (December 1) and Diablo Women’s Chorale at Lafayette’s Temple Isaiah (December 8). Mid-month, visit the Fox Theater in Oakland for the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s Christmas Rocks! show. thefreight.org, diablowomens​chorale.org, thefoxoakland.com.

Holidays in the Vineyards

12/7–12/8 Stroll through festively decorated tasting rooms and sip wines in Livermore Valley Wine Country. Families can participate in arts, crafts, and other activities and listen to holiday music at this admission-​free celebration. lvwine.org.

A Christmas Carol

12/12–12/22 Center Repertory Company presents the tale of Scrooge and his Christmas ghosts at the Lesher Center for the Arts. While you’re there, stop by the Holiday Village to watch Mrs. Claus bake cookies, share your wish list with Santa, and have your photo taken in the North Pole. lesherartscenter.org.

Menorah Lightings and Hanukkah Music

12/22, 12/23 Fete the first day of Hanukkah with grand menorah lightings at City Center Bishop Ranch, Blackhawk Plaza, and Broadway Plaza. Keep up the holiday spirit by catching the klezmer gypsy-rock band Mostly Kosher at the Bankhead Theater on December 23. jewish​danville.com, jewishcontra​costa.com, lvpac.org.