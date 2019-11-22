Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top December Events in the East Bay

Sip wine in Livermore; enjoy R&B music at Yoshi’s; catch a performance of A Christmas Carol; and more.

By Lauren Zilinskas

Published:

Original member D’Wayne Wiggins (center) fronts Tony! Toni! Toné!

Photo courtesy of Yoshi’s

Film

Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-Along With Ted Neeley

12/3 Join Ted Neeley—who played the lead role in the 1973 Jesus Christ Superstar film—live at Livermore’s Vine Cinema and Alehouse for a sing-along to Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera, while watching the movie on the big screen. vinecinema.com.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night

12/12 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In December, get festive with the Griswold family in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. orindamovies.com.

 

Theater

Becky Nurse of Salem

12/12–1/26/20 Head to Berkeley Rep to see the world premiere of playwright Sarah Ruhl’s new work. This contemporary dark comedy follows Becky Nurse, a descendant of a woman executed in the Salem witch trials, on her venture to raise her granddaughter right and reconnect with an old flame. berkeleyrep.org.

 

Music

Tony! Toni! Toné!

12/13–12/15 The Oakland-bred R&B group returns to Yoshi’s for six shows this month. Reminisce about their ’80s days with the chart-topping single “Feels Good,” and revisit the ’90s with songs from the double-platinum album Sons of Soul. Opt for the meet-and-greet experience or standard tickets. yoshis.com.

 

Shopping

Girls Crushing It Winter Pop-Up

12/15 Check off your Christmas list while supporting young girls in business. The nonprofit Girls Crushing It’s annual crafts sale at the Lafayette Community Center showcases the products of kid entrepreneurs and teaches them about leadership and economics. girlscrushingit.org.

 

Comedy

Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII

12/27, 12/28 Will Durst and friends return to Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center and Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts to revisit 2019’s most notable news stories. Laugh at their hilarious improv, stand-up, and sketch-comedy spins on the biggest moments of the year. firehouse​arts.org, lesherartscenter.org.

 

Holiday Events

Songs of the Season

12/1, 12/8, 12/16 Enjoy classic holiday tunes from the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus at Berkeley’s Freight and Salvage (December 1) and Diablo Women’s Chorale at Lafayette’s Temple Isaiah (December 8). Mid-month, visit the Fox Theater in Oakland for the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s Christmas Rocks! show. thefreight.org, diablowomens​chorale.org, thefoxoakland.com.

 

Holidays in the Vineyards

12/7–12/8 Stroll through festively decorated tasting rooms and sip wines in Livermore Valley Wine Country. Families can participate in arts, crafts, and other activities and listen to holiday music at this admission-​free celebration. lvwine.org.

 

A Christmas Carol

12/12–12/22 Center Repertory Company presents the tale of Scrooge and his Christmas ghosts at the Lesher Center for the Arts. While you’re there, stop by the Holiday Village to watch Mrs. Claus bake cookies, share your wish list with Santa, and have your photo taken in the North Pole. lesherartscenter.org.

 

Menorah Lightings and Hanukkah Music

12/22, 12/23 Fete the first day of Hanukkah with grand menorah lightings at City Center Bishop Ranch, Blackhawk Plaza, and Broadway Plaza. Keep up the holiday spirit by catching the klezmer gypsy-rock band Mostly Kosher at the Bankhead Theater on December 23. jewish​danville.com, jewishcontra​costa.com, lvpac.org.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: November 21-27

This week in the East Bay, enjoy a seasonal ballet, tree lighting, new musical, and more.

Top Tickets: November 14-20

This week in the East Bay, design your own gift wrap, enjoy holiday ice skating, head to the symphony, and more.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Bierhaus Launching in Downtown Walnut Creek

2019’s Best New East Bay Restaurants

Diablo Dish: Jack London Food Hall Details Announced

Forevermark Celebrates Grand Opening of First US Boutique in Walnut Creek, CA

Diablo Dish: Social Bird Set to Land

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo’s 18th annual fundraising gala, which took place in September in Mount Diablo State Park, was a tremendous success. Guests were taken up the mountain slopes for the evening; there, they enjoyed a three-course meal, live music, silent and live auctions, and amazing views along the China Wall. With about 480 community members and elected officials in attendance, the organization raised more than $516,000, which will allow it to continue its mission to preserve, restore, and defend the natural lands and wildlife habitats that are currently at risk.

LLS Charity Event

The Pivot Agency and Round Hill Country Club presented the 2019 Pivot LLS Tennis Tournament, a men’s and women’s doubles competition for country club members. (Nonmembers also donated to the cause.) All funds supported the Bay Area chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tails at Twilight

In an effort to continue to eliminate animal cruelty and provide educational programs, the East Bay SPCA hosted a fundraiser that featured an appearance by former KTVU news anchor Diane Dwyer, lots of food, premium wines and craft beers, a silent auction, casino games, facility tours, and the opportunity to meet shelter animals. The participating wineries and breweries included Calicraft Brewing Co. and Wood Family Vineyards.

Champions Gala

The Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California, a nonprofit medical facility located in Oakland, held its 11th yearly gala at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. The organization, which has provided free on-site health-care services to the East Bay’s uninsured and low-income residents since 2008, has a volunteer staff of over 50 physicians and nurses. This sold-out charity function was about recognizing these generous volunteers, giving moral support to the cause, and raising funds so the clinic can continue its lifesaving work.

World Diabetes Day Event

On October 10, Neiman Marcus in Walnut Creek hosted a panel that spoke about diabetes awareness and gave information about new technology and prevention tips. Attendees enjoyed wine from Wente Vineyards and food, which was provided by the Neiman Marcus Cafe.

Coming to the Rescue

More than 200 guests were in attendance for Contra Costa Humane Society’s (CCHS) gala fundraiser, enjoying food, music, and auctions while learning all about CCHS. Funds support programs and services that promote pet adoption and help provide for animals and their families in need.

Gourmet Gallop

Food and wine lovers took a self-guided stroll through downtown Walnut Creek and sampled bites from 18 participating eateries—including Torsap Thai Kitchen, Oke Poke, and Silk Road—at this yearly event. All proceeds benefit Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids).

Orinda Classic Car Show

The community’s automotive all-stars came together for the 15th year in a row to raise money for causes such as the Educational Foundation of Orinda, the Orinda Association’s Seniors Around Town transportation program, Orinda Parks and Recreation, arts, and the Orinda Historical Society. The weekend kicked off with a preshow party—which included dinner, libations, and dancing—at the new Orinda Arts and Garden Center. The next day, the show took place at Orinda Motors and featured an exhibit of classic Porsches and a second special display of vintage station wagons.

Summer Wine Festival

In August, Saint Mary’s College of California and its alumni association held their 15th annual summer festival in order to give financial assistance to students. The afternoon consisted of wine tasting, delicious food, and a lot of fun. Some of the wineries, breweries, and vendors in attendance included Canyon Club Brewery, Captain Vineyards, Michael’s Chocolates, and Wente Vineyards. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit student scholarships.

Day in the Park

In an effort to raise money for the Taylor Family Foundation, which provides financial and emotional aid for children in Northern California who are living with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, supporters gathered at Camp Arroyo in Livermore for the organization’s annual celebration. The event was a smashing success and included a wide selection of gourmet food, desserts, drinks, and silent and live auctions. Musical guest Brian Culbertson, an award-winning jazz musician known for hits such as “Always Remember” and “Colors of Love,” rocked the stage.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook