Chef's Secrets

According to chef Neil Marquis, successfully replicating his English sole requires a couple of commitments. The first and most important: Stick with English, also known as lemon, sole. While petrale and Dover sole might seem identical, Marquis says English sole is thinner, allowing it to maintain its shape and flavor throughout the stuffing and baking process.

Second, use fresh Dungeness crab. Fresh crab is available and is far superior to canned or shipped-in alternatives. Marquis has found the best deals on crab—just over $2 per pound—in Oakland’s Chinatown. Marquis also suggests fresh or unseasoned canned artichoke hearts. "You don’t want to add any off flavors," Marquis says. "Pure artichoke flavor is what you’re looking for."

Last but not least, Marquis recommends finishing the sole with his beurre blanc, which tweaks the traditional recipe’s whisking of cold butter into reduced wine. "It’s hard to keep the traditional sauce from breaking (a term that refers to the butter separating from the sauce) at home," he says. His sauce uses reduced cream instead of butter, which lends the same consistency but is less risky.

