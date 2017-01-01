Chef's Secrets

Edit ModuleShow Tags

According to chef Neil Marquis, successfully replicating his English sole requires a couple of commitments. The first and most important: Stick with English, also known as lemon, sole. While petrale and Dover sole might seem identical, Marquis says English sole is thinner, allowing it to maintain its shape and flavor throughout the stuffing and baking process.

Second, use fresh Dungeness crab. Fresh crab is available and is far superior to canned or shipped-in alternatives. Marquis has found the best deals on crab—just over $2 per pound—in Oakland’s Chinatown. Marquis also suggests fresh or unseasoned canned artichoke hearts. "You don’t want to add any off flavors," Marquis says. "Pure artichoke flavor is what you’re looking for."

Last but not least, Marquis recommends finishing the sole with his beurre blanc, which tweaks the traditional recipe’s whisking of cold butter into reduced wine. "It’s hard to keep the traditional sauce from breaking (a term that refers to the butter separating from the sauce) at home," he says. His sauce uses reduced cream instead of butter, which lends the same consistency but is less risky.

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.