East Bay Elton

Mary Ellen Hunt

The East Bay has plenty of opera events, but never a production quite like Aida. This month, the Tony Award-winning musical by Elton John and Tim Rice marches onto the Willows Theatre Co. stage in Concord. And when Sir Elton updates the soapy love triangle of a slave girl who turns up a princess, expect the pharaoh to bust some crackin’ urban funk, hip-hop moves.

Add a little bit of the Pinball Wizard and some Pointer Sisters, and you’ve got opera MTV-style, with Dawn Troupe-Masi in the title role that Toni Braxton played on Broadway and veteran Bay Area singer Jeff Leibow as her lover, Radames.

Managing director Andrew Holtz loves the ’70s retro theme that runs through the show. "I still have my Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road album," he admits, "on yellow vinyl!"

So slip into those five-inch platform shoes, find your oversized sunglasses, and even bust out that old Rocky Horror Picture Show wear, too—the more flamboyant the better.

The Willows Theatre Co. performs Aida February 14–March 26 at the Willows Shopping Center in Concord. For information, call (925) 798-1300 or go to www.willowstheatre.org.