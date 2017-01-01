Edit ModuleShow Tags

East Bay Elton

Mary Ellen Hunt

Published:

The East Bay has plenty of opera events, but never a production quite like Aida. This month, the Tony Award-winning musical by Elton John and Tim Rice marches onto the Willows Theatre Co. stage in Concord. And when Sir Elton updates the soapy love triangle of a slave girl who turns up a princess, expect the pharaoh to bust some crackin’ urban funk, hip-hop moves.

Add a little bit of the Pinball Wizard and some Pointer Sisters, and you’ve got opera MTV-style, with Dawn Troupe-Masi in the title role that Toni Braxton played on Broadway and veteran Bay Area singer Jeff Leibow as her lover, Radames.

Managing director Andrew Holtz loves the ’70s retro theme that runs through the show. "I still have my Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road album," he admits, "on yellow vinyl!"

So slip into those five-inch platform shoes, find your oversized sunglasses, and even bust out that old Rocky Horror Picture Show wear, too—the more flamboyant the better.

The Willows Theatre Co. performs Aida February 14–March 26 at the Willows Shopping Center in Concord. For information, call (925) 798-1300 or go to www.willowstheatre.org

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags