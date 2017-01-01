Great Debate

Mike Krolak

WHAT’S IN A NAME? Everything, apparently. When Cal State University Hayward president Norma Rees recommended that the Board of Trustees change the university’s title to Cal State East Bay, she ignited a controversy between her administration and Hayward officials.

Hayward mayor Roberta Cooper has pegged the move as "an implied slap in the face" to her city. Rees argues that the Hayward moniker is not inclusive enough. Noting the school’s outposts in Concord and Oakland, Rees says that residents throughout the region served by the college feel that "our name is not inclusive and does not communicate that Cal State Hayward is their university."

Cooper counters that other universities have satellite campuses in different counties, and fears the renaming could erase the school’s identity. "What does ‘East Bay’ mean [to prospective out-of-state students]?" she asks.

Ultimately, the California State University board of trustees scheduled a too-late-for-our-presses vote on January 25. If the board picks ‘East Bay,’ the big switch could take a year—or, however long it takes to use up the old stationery.