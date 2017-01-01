Edit ModuleShow Tags

Great Debate

Mike Krolak

Published:

WHAT’S IN A NAME? Everything, apparently. When Cal State University Hayward president Norma Rees recommended that the Board of Trustees change the university’s title to Cal State East Bay, she ignited a controversy between her administration and Hayward officials.

Hayward mayor Roberta Cooper has pegged the move as "an implied slap in the face" to her city. Rees argues that the Hayward moniker is not inclusive enough. Noting the school’s outposts in Concord and Oakland, Rees says that residents throughout the region served by the college feel that "our name is not inclusive and does not communicate that Cal State Hayward is their university."

Cooper counters that other universities have satellite campuses in different counties, and fears the renaming could erase the school’s identity. "What does ‘East Bay’ mean [to prospective out-of-state students]?" she asks.

Ultimately, the California State University board of trustees scheduled a too-late-for-our-presses vote on January 25. If the board picks ‘East Bay,’ the big switch could take a year—or, however long it takes to use up the old stationery.

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers