Magical Mirrors

Peter Crooks

LETTING THAT NEW YEAR’S DIET slide won’t matter when you get a glimpse of yourself in the new Mirror, Mirror exhibit at Chabot Space and Science Center that runs through June 5.

"Visitors can view themselves in a fun house mirror, crawl through an ‘infinite’ space, experiment with kaleidoscopes, and see their faces reflected in surprising ways," says Chabot’s programs manager Claire Pillsbury.

But this isn’t just a fun house goof, the exhibit is quite scientific, connecting mirrors, telescopes, and astronomy. "The exhibit combines the beauty of mirrors with the science of optics," Pillsbury says.

On loan from a Swiss museum, Mirror, Mirror has never been in the United States, and this will be the only US venue before it travels to Finland.

Chabot Space and Science Center, 10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland. (510) 336-7300, www.chabotspace.org.

