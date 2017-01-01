Mobile Massage

Mike Krolak

SURE, YOU’D LOVE TO GET A FULL-BODY massage with a facial and some aromatherapy. But who wants to spoil the relaxation by dealing with traffic on the way home? Well, thanks to Body Beautiful, you don’t even have to leave your living room for hot stone therapy. This Pleasanton-based business is jumping on the trendwagon of sending up to four certified and experienced spa therapists to your house to pamper you and your friends. "I really do it more for the enjoyment than the money," says Body Beautiful’s Roqia Hayer. Yeah, so do we.

Body Beautiful, (925) 413-9148.

