Mobile Massage
Mike Krolak
Published:
SURE, YOU’D LOVE TO GET A FULL-BODY massage with a facial and some
aromatherapy. But who wants to spoil the relaxation by dealing with
traffic on the way home? Well, thanks to Body Beautiful, you don’t even
have to leave your living room for hot stone therapy. This
Pleasanton-based business is jumping on the trendwagon of sending up to
four certified and experienced spa therapists to your house to pamper
you and your friends. "I really do it more for the enjoyment than the
money," says Body Beautiful’s Roqia Hayer. Yeah, so do we.
Body Beautiful, (925) 413-9148.