Pet Peeves

What really chaps your hide? Diablo is asking readers to tell us about their gripes—so maybe folks will think twice about cutting you off in traffic, or making cell phone calls during a movie. Here are some of the angry, anonymous responses we’ve received so far:

People who walk four across, bike two across, or walk their dogs on a fully extended leash, taking up the width of the entire Iron Horse Trail from those who are trying to pass them in either direction.

All the damn SUVs with "W" bumper stickers that cut me off or honk at me—because I’m riding my bike!

People who talk on their cell phone while waiting in line at the Danville Andronico’s. I’m in a hurry and they are just chatting away while putting each item on the counter, slowwwwly, because they are just too preoccupied with their conversation.

Someone got a parking ticket in Walnut Creek because his car was too small! There is a parking section for monster vehicles, like Hummers and Expeditions, only.

The absolute worst: people who do not RSVP for a party invitation. You go to all the trouble to organize a party, and they can’t manage responding? You don’t know if you have 20 or 200 coming for dinner!

Keep ’em coming! E-mail your gripes to: petpeeves@maildiablo.com.

Faces

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews