Pickup Some bananas

Julie Rath

Published:

A man with roses is either in love or in the doghouse.

With a shopping list, he’s quite clearly married. And a cart full of bananas? Well, that’s open to interpretation. According to savvy singletons, organic markets are back in vogue—besting bars as the place to pick up or be picked up—and the trend du jour is heading straight to our suburbs. So the next time you’re cruising the aisles of Andronico’s or Whole Foods, don’t be surprised if you become embroiled in a hotbed of flirtation and furtive glances. There are unspoken rules however, as in all the usual domains of courtship, so don’t be careless about what you throw into your shopping cart. Grocery items speak volumes. We asked some anonymous thirtysomethings to give us a quick guide to what-means-what:

Cans of soup = Why don’t you buy me dinner?

Peppermint schnapps = What is the harm in a nightcap?

Loitering by the frozen dinners = Let’s heat things up at my place.

Bananas in the top section of your cart = You don’t have to buy me dinner.

More than one can of Dairy Whip = You be the entrée. I’ll be dessert.

Pet food = I can’t stay all night because I have to take care of my dog.

Basket instead of a cart = Meet you at the express register.

 

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
