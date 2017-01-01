Pleasanton Hotel's Sole
Stuffed with Dungeness Crab and Artichokes
Ingredients
12 English sole fillets
1/3 pound Dungeness crab meat
1/2 cup artichoke hearts, roughly chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/8 cup red bell pepper (about half a pepper), seeded and diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced
2 green onions, finely diced
1 egg
1 cup Japanese panko bread crumbs
1 tablespoon lemon juice
salt and pepper
preparation
Preheat oven to 350°F. On a large plate or board, lay English sole fillets flat, patting away excess moisture. Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Place 1 to 2 tablespoons of the crab–artichoke mixture on the middle of each fillet. Fold one end over mixture, then roll entire fillet into a tight log. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
Place logs on a greased sheet or baking pan, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Sole should be lightly browned, with an internal temperature of 140°F. Serve immediately, giving two rolls per person. Spoon butter sauce (below) over each to finish. Serves 6.
Citrus-Shallot Beurre Blanc
3 shallots, chopped
2 cups white wine
2 cups orange juice
1 cup heavy cream
juice of one-half lemon
salt
In a medium saucepan, add shallots to wine, and bring to a boil. Add orange juice and reduce mixture by two-thirds. Add cream and simmer until reduced one-third. Remove from heat and add lemon juice. Season to taste with salt; spoon over fish.