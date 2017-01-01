Edit ModuleShow Tags

Pleasanton Hotel's Sole

Stuffed with Dungeness Crab and Artichokes



Published:

Ingredients

12 English sole fillets

1/3 pound Dungeness crab meat

1/2 cup artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/8 cup red bell pepper (about half a pepper), seeded and diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced

2 green onions, finely diced

1 egg

1 cup Japanese panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

salt and pepper


preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F. On a large plate or board, lay English sole fillets flat, patting away excess moisture. Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Place 1 to 2 tablespoons of the crab–artichoke mixture on the middle of each fillet. Fold one end over mixture, then roll entire fillet into a tight log. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Place logs on a greased sheet or baking pan, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Sole should be lightly browned, with an internal temperature of 140°F. Serve immediately, giving two rolls per person. Spoon butter sauce (below) over each to finish. Serves 6.


Citrus-Shallot Beurre Blanc

3 shallots, chopped

2 cups white wine

2 cups orange juice

1 cup heavy cream

juice of one-half lemon

salt

In a medium saucepan, add shallots to wine, and bring to a boil. Add orange juice and reduce mixture by two-thirds. Add cream and simmer until reduced one-third. Remove from heat and add lemon juice. Season to taste with salt; spoon over fish.

